Advance Staff Reports

SAFEGUARD SPOTSY

Upcoming Events

Board of Supervisors Meeting

Tuesday, October 13, 5 p.m., Spotsylvania County Planning Commission, Holbert Building, 9104 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania, VA.

The Board of Supervisors will be approving an eminent domain settlement for land for the water line on Massaponax Church Road.

https://spotsylvaniacova.portal.civicclerk.com/event/794/files/attachment/8286

The Board will also be voting on a resolution requesting electric utilities, the State Corporation Commission, and the Commonwealth Transportation Board to locate new transmission lines within existing right of way. In addition, the resolution is asking for transmission lines required in Spotsylvania County to be placed underground. The Draft Resolution can be found HERE.

The Board of Supervisors will be voting on a resolution for cost sharing with Powerhouse 95 of transportation improvement costs proffered by Powerhouse 95 for the Hunter’s Ridge Tech Campus (data center). These transportation cost sharing is for improvements along Route 17. The Draft Resolution can be found HERE.

Safeguard Spotsy will Moderate Commissioner of the Revenue Candidate Forum

October 13, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. (doors open at 5:30 p.m.). Salem Church Library, 2607 Salem Church Road, Fredericksburg, VA

Candidates for Commissioner of the Revenue have been invited to participate in a moderated conversation about their experience, qualifications, leadership, priorities, and vision for the office, along with answer questions submitted by Spotsylvania residents. Guests will learn more about the role of Commissioner of the Revenue and where to find official voting information.

You can register HERE for free but suggested due to limited seating. If unable to attend in person, the event will also be available via Zoom. Register HERE.

On Our Radar

The Board of Supervisors will be holding a Public Hearing on the Crossroads Technology Campus in late October or November. We will post once we have a date for the hearing. Crossroads is a 555-acre data center development in the Lee Hill District. More information about Crossroads can be found at: www.safeguardspotsy.org.

The Scarlet Energy Battery Storage Facility will be coming up for a vote at the Planning Commission in the next couple of weeks. We will post once we have a date for the public hearing. Find more information about that project here: www.safeguardspotsy.org.

About Safeguard Spotsy

Safeguard Spotsy is a grassroots coalition of neighbors and a 501(c)(4) organization advocating for responsible development across Spotsylvania County to ensure the health and well-being of residents and county resources. We work to preserve and protect the history, character, and quality of life of Spotsylvania County and its residents. The organization works at local and state levels to keep residents informed and engaged, and advocates for stronger development standards across Spotsylvania County and Virginia.

Safeguard Spotsy: www.safeguardspotsy.org

Facebook: Safeguard Spotsy

Instagram: @safeguardspotsy

PROTECT STAFFORD

Upcoming Events

Kings Highway Corridor Public Hearing Wednesday, October 14, 6 p.m., Stafford County Planning Commission, George L. Gordon Jr. Government Center, 1300 Courthouse Road, Stafford

The Stafford Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on the Kings Highway Corridor data center assemblage, which includes the Forest Lane, Simms Farm, Sisson North, and Sisson South proposals. In what is possibly the largest rezoning request in Stafford County history, the county could more than double the amount of data center space in one night.

Together, the Kings Highway corridor projects propose approximately 11 million square feet of data center space—48 buildings, more than 100 acres of substations, and heavy industrial development across roughly 1,500 acres of farmland and forest in the George Washington District.

The applicant has described the projects as an “all or none” decision. and all four will be presented together. Residents will have one public comment period to address the combined proposal (up to 3 minutes per person).

Kings Highway Corridor Assemblage

Recent Data Center Decisions

Accokeek Center Board of Supervisors Vote

Stafford County Board of Supervisors voted 4-3 to approve the Accokeek Center data center project in the Falmouth district. Supervisors Evans, Allen, Diggs, and Guy voted to approve. Supervisors English, Vanuch, and Yeung voted to deny.

About Protect Stafford

Protect Stafford is a bipartisan, grassroots 501(c)(4) organization advocating for responsible data center development that protects Stafford’s communities, natural resources, historic character, and quality of life. The organization works to keep residents informed, encourage meaningful public participation, and promote stronger standards addressing land use, noise, water, power infrastructure, and environmental impacts. More information about current proposals, upcoming hearings, and opportunities to get involved is available at ProtectStafford.com and on the Protect Stafford Facebook page.

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