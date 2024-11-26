By FXBG Advance

RICHMOND, VA — Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares is urging Virginia servicemembers and veterans who were defrauded by Harris Jewelry to file a claim for refunds by the December 21, 2024 deadline. A federal court ordered Harris Jewelry to reopen its claims portal after closing it prematurely to allow active duty servicemembers and veterans who purchased items from the retailer, including Lifetime Jewelry and Watch Protection Plans, to request refunds.

Servicemembers and veterans who purchased items from Harris Jewelry and paid for a Lifetime Jewelry and Watch Protection Plan should request a refund if they have yet to file a claim with the company. This claims process is open for a limited time, from November 18 to December 21, 2024.

"Thousands of Virginia servicemembers were misled and defrauded by Harris Jewelry’s predatory business practices, and it’s crucial that they take advantage of this final opportunity to recover the money they are owed," said Attorney General Jason Miyares. "I urge all eligible Virginians to submit their claims as soon as possible.”

In 2022, the FTC and 18 states, including Virginia, reached a $34.2 million settlement with Harris Jewelry after discovering the company misrepresented its financing terms, falsely claiming that purchases would improve credit scores, and required servicemembers to buy unnecessary protection plans. Under the settlement, Harris Jewelry was ordered to refund millions of dollars to servicemembers, including more than $1 million in restitution for over 3,800 Virginia consumers.

Servicemembers who purchased items from Harris Jewelry, paid for protection plans, and have not yet filed claims, should visit Harris Jewelry’s website to submit their refund requests before the December 21 deadline.

