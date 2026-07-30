By Phil Huber, ADVANCE COLUMNIST

Virginia Capitol/Kelly/Pexels

Democrats are within 100 days of the 2026 election, and time is not an ally. The party does not have the luxury of drift, delay, or self-indulgent debate. Every day from now until Election Day must be used to organize, persuade, register, and turn out voters, because in politics, power does not go to the side with the best intentions. It goes to the side that builds the larger coalition and gets it to the polls.

That is the first truth Democrats need to face: before they can govern, they must win. This should not be controversial, but too often the party talks as if good policy arguments are enough. They are not. Good ideas without votes are speeches. Principles without power are aspirations. Democrats can only protect rights, expand opportunity, and govern effectively if they first win the offices that allow them to do so.

The winning model is not mysterious. Recent Democratic successes in places like Virginia and New Jersey offered a practical lesson in what works. Abigail Spanberger and Mikie Sherrill showed that candidates can win when they sound credible, mainstream, and relentlessly focused on the concerns that dominate everyday life. They were not consumed by factional signaling or performative politics. They spoke to affordability, health care, housing, schools, and competence. They made themselves legible to independents and acceptable to at least some traditional Republicans who had grown tired of chaos.

That is the model Democrats should emulate now. Winning coalitions are built, not assumed. The party has to hold its base, win independents in substantial numbers, and peel off enough center-right voters to make the math work. That is not ideological surrender. It is electoral reality. A governing majority in a polarized country is never composed only of people who agree on everything. It is composed of people who agree on enough to move forward together.

Independents are not a footnote to the Democratic coalition; they are part of its center of gravity. They are looking for competence, affordability, and a party that sounds like it wants to solve problems instead of stage fights. If Democrats want their votes, they must earn them with seriousness, discipline, and a clear plan for governing. That means treating independents not as occasional converts, but as voters whose support has to be won through steady persuasion and practical results.

This is also why Democrats cannot keep allowing Republicans to choose the battlefield. MAGA politics depends on distraction. It thrives on grievance, provocation, and cultural bait. Republicans want Democrats arguing over symbolic fights that consume energy and bury the economic issues voters feel every day. Democrats should refuse the trap. The party should state its values clearly and without apology: fairness and equality for every American, no matter how they identify themselves. Then it should move immediately back to the issues that decide elections—wages, prices, health care, housing, schools, and basic competence in government.

That approach is not a retreat from principle. It is the only way to make principle politically usable. Fairness and equality matter. Civil rights matter. Inclusion matters. But values do not defend themselves. They have to be translated into power, and power in a democracy is won by persuading enough people that a party understands their lives and can improve them. Democrats should never abandon their values, but they should stop allowing Republicans to turn those values into endless side battles that obscure the broader case for governing.

Democrats should also stop taking the bait when MAGA attacks arrive, because they will arrive. The answer is not to chase every insult or answer every provocation. The answer is discipline. Stay on message. Talk about the cost of living. Talk about health care. Talk about schools. Talk about what it means to have a government that functions for ordinary people instead of one that lurches from grievance to grievance. Let MAGA burn time and energy on outrage. Democrats should spend theirs on persuasion.

At the same time, Democrats should aggressively challenge Republican candidates to talk about actual issues. Force them to explain how they will lower costs, improve health care, strengthen schools, and deliver competent government. Force them to defend what Donald Trump is doing now and what he is plainly prepared to do next. The more Republicans are made to explain themselves on substance, the more they are pushed onto less comfortable ground. Trump may damage MAGA by his own excesses, but Democrats should not passively wait for that to happen. They should press the case and make Republicans carry the weight of their own record.

No Democrat, meanwhile, should relax. Not in a blue district, not in a swing district, not in a state that looks comfortable on paper. Complacency is political malpractice. Every cycle has to be used not only to win the immediate contest but to strengthen the next one. The work done in 2026 has to lay the foundation for 2028. That means more than last-minute advertising. It means building habits of turnout, deeper volunteer benches, stronger county committees, better neighborhood networks, and sustained contact with voters who too often hear from Democrats only when an election is near.

That is why outreach must be year-round and why it must extend into Republican areas as well as Democratic ones. Outreach is not merely a turnout device. It is a learning tool. It tells candidates and parties what voters need, what they fear, what they want, and where compromise may be possible. A party that shows up only in friendly territory learns very little and grows even less. A party that shows up everywhere gains insight, tests arguments, narrows margins where it cannot yet win outright, and builds the trust that future victories depend on.

Outreach also teaches another lesson Democrats need to hear compromise is not a dirty word. If compromise is necessary in Congress, it is also necessary inside a coalition party. Democrats often say they want a functioning legislature, but legislatures function only when people with differences can work through them. The same is true inside the party. No durable majority can survive if every disagreement becomes a purity test. No governing coalition can function if every faction demands total victory from every other faction. Compromise does not mean moral surrender. It means recognizing that shared progress in a large party is better than self-righteous stalemate.

Some Democrats will push back on this argument. They will say that emphasizing strategy and coalition-building risks minimizing the importance of identity, inclusion, and civil rights. That concern deserves respect, but it misses the central point. The argument is not that those issues are unimportant. It is that they cannot be protected without electoral strength. Rights without votes are vulnerable. Principles without governing power are easily rolled back. The party cannot defend fairness and equality by losing elections and then congratulating itself on its moral clarity.

The sharper truth is this: Democrats do not need more internal performance. They need more external success. They need candidates who can speak beyond the activist bubble, organizations that operate all year rather than every other autumn, and a message disciplined enough to survive Republican attacks. They need to stop treating persuasion as betrayal and compromise as weakness. And they need to understand that 2026 is not the finish line. It is the starting gun for 2028.

The path forward is plain. Hold the base. Win independents. Win enough traditional Republicans to change the arithmetic. Speak to fairness and equality, then get back to affordability and competence. Refuse cultural traps. Show up in every community. Learn through outreach. Compromise inside the party so the party can govern outside it. Challenge Republicans to speak to the issues and make them defend the wreckage Trump continues to create.

Democrats need to win before they can govern. That is not a slogan. It is the first rule of politics. And with fewer than 100 days left, there is no more time to pretend otherwise.

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Phil Huber is a retired Army Reserve colonel, federal civil servant and consultant who writes on civic education. He lives in Fredericksburg.

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