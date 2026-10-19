By Phil Huber, ADVANCE COLUMNIST

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Democrats, an agenda is not a governing strategy. And a promise is not a result.

Hakeem Jeffries has identified substantive priorities, including reversing Medicaid cuts and restoring enhanced Affordable Care Act tax credits. But the question is what Democrats can accomplish with Donald Trump still president—and possibly a Republican Senate.

Voters deserve an answer before the election, not an explanation afterward that Trump prevented everything.

A September AP-NORC survey found that 68% of registered voters considered Trump too extreme. Yet 48 percent said the Democratic Party was not able to solve important problems. Democrats led Republicans on trust over the cost of living, but 27 percent trusted neither party.

That is an opportunity to earn confidence, not proof that Democrats already have it.

My experiences in Kuwait and Bosnia shape how I think about this challenge. I encountered populations traumatized by what they had endured. We worked on security, lights at night, patrolling, good policing, water, food, and shelter while also helping restore functioning government.

We worked concurrently and with others. International organizations, nonprofits and other partners contributed capabilities we needed.

America is not Kuwait or Bosnia. I am not equating our circumstances or proposing a military solution. But those experiences taught me the importance of making daily life dependable while institutions are being repaired.

Democrats, make your actions consistent with the nation’s need for normalcy.

Normalcy does not mean overlooking injustice. It means institutions that function, leaders who explain decisions and disagreements handled without turning every dispute into a national emergency.

Charlottesville Tomorrow’s October 7 Voter Guide for the 7th Congressional District offers a useful example. The nonprofit newsroom used residents’ survey responses to develop questions, published candidates’ answers and added reporting that examined their claims.

That process matters. Energy costs, housing, healthcare and congressional accountability emerged as questions rooted in community concerns—not merely a national campaign script.

The guide also complicates any prediction that nothing useful can happen under Trump. Its housing section reports that a bipartisan provision authored by Eugene Vindman was incorporated into legislation that became law in July. Other proposals remained in committee.

The distinction is essential. A bill introduced is a proposal. A bill enacted is a legislative accomplishment. A public benefit delivered is the result we ultimately need.

So do not dismiss the possibility of useful agreements. Explain which priorities have a plausible path to agreement and how you will measure their effects.

Nor should Democrats oversell their authority. House passage alone does not enact legislation. Even winning both chambers would leave Trump’s veto, which requires two-thirds of those voting in each chamber, with a quorum present, to override.

Distinguish what you can prevent, what you can investigate and what you can negotiate into law.

Then organize around three collective actions.

First, listen locally. Immediately after the election, House and Senate Democratic leaders should jointly launch a community listening effort. Name one coordinator, establish common questions and set deadlines.

Make local committees the first sounding boards—not the DNC or state party headquarters. Invite independents, skeptical neighbors, businesses, nonprofits and people who rarely attend political meetings. Do not mistake the party faithful for the whole community.

Use Charlottesville Tomorrow’s approach as a model, but keep newsrooms independent. Their job is to scrutinize politicians, not join a party’s organizational structure.

Second, translate concerns into achievable commitments. Assign existing congressional policy staff to analyze local findings, preserve differences and identify who has authority to act.

For each priority, publish the proposed action, responsible authority, obstacles and next measurable step. Say what requires presidential cooperation and what alternatives remain if negotiations fail.

The voter guide’s Fredericksburg VA Health Care Center example makes this concrete. It reports complaints about appointment waits and cancellations, alongside the VA’s disagreement with Vindman’s staffing concerns.

Do not declare either account proven. Establish the facts: wait times, cancellations and relevant vacancies. Seek corrective action and report whether service improves. That is what dependable government could mean to a veteran.

Third, report back—and make the reports verifiable. Congressional leaders should own their commitments. One coordinator should maintain the shared progress record, while local teams explain results to residents.

Publish legislative status, agency responses and outcome measures. Invite independent scrutiny. Do not call a problem solved because you held a hearing.

“Trump blocked us” may explain a failure. It cannot substitute for a strategy when his opposition was foreseeable.

Democrats need not promise miracles. They should promise disciplined work, honest limits, useful partnerships and evidence of progress.

Give Americans fewer reasons to worry about government—not simply a different party to blame.

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Phil Huber is a retired Army Reserve colonel and former federal civil servant who writes about civic education, public accountability and national security. He lives in Fredericksburg.

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