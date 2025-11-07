Become a Sustaining Member

By Martin Davis

EDITOR-IN-CHIEF

Email Martin

Digital Insights is a weekly feature usually appearing on Thursdays that explores the role of data centers in our region. These columns will focus on four areas: tracking the development of data centers in our area, exploring projected and actual tax revenue trends, explaining what data centers are and how they affect our daily lives, and reporting on research and emerging trends in the industry. These columns are made possible, in part, by a grant from Stack Infrastructure.

A new report from Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory and The Brattle Group — Factors influencing recent trends in retail electricity prices in the United States — has raised a lot of eyebrows in recent weeks. (View the slide deck that summarizes the study.)

The conclusion that has drawn the most attention is this: “Load growth at the state level has tended to depress retail electricity prices in recent years…unclear to what degree this will hold in the future.”

So what has caused energy price increases if not load growth?

According to the study, it was the replacement and hardening of aging distribution and transmission infrastructure, as well as extreme weather and natural gas variability.

This analysis adds considerable nuance to the debate over what is causing the spike in electricity.

To better understand the study and how it affects the public discussion, Digital Insights turns its analysis over to Del. David Alan Reid, a Democrat from Loudon County representing House District 28 who wrote an insightful piece about the report and what it says about energy prices, as well as the public discussion we have around them.

“Electricity prices are rising primarily because our infrastructure is old and utilities are investing to modernize it,” Reid writes. “Blaming data centers might score quick political points, but it distracts from the real challenge of rebuilding and securing the grid.”

Dig into this fascinating study. Both for the details about what’s driving energy costs, as the way those factors are being discussed in the public forum.

There’s a great deal to unpack, and it leads to a fascinating range of policy discussions.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Read last week's local obituaries

Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism

$8 a month supports great journalism

The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past year, our reporting was:

First to break the story of Stafford Board of Supervisors dismissing a citizen library board member for “misconduct,” without informing the citizen or explaining what the person allegedly did wrong.

First to explain falling water levels in the Rappahannock Canal.

First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project

Our media group also offers the most-extensive election coverage in the region and regular columnists like:

And our newsroom is led by the most-experienced and most-awarded journalists in the region — Adele Uphaus (Managing Editor and multiple VPA award-winner) and Martin Davis (Editor-in-Chief, 2022 Opinion Writer of the Year in Virginia and more than 25 years reporting from around the country and the world).

For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.

Your contributions 100% support our journalists.

Help us as we continue to grow!

Support FXBG Advance for $8 a month

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”