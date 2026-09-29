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John Tippett's avatar
John Tippett
4h

Great article, Rebecca. For those that want more info on reducing the impact of their own lighting, check out this resource at the DarkSky International: https://darksky.org/what-we-do/advancing-responsible-outdoor-lighting/home/. They also have example code language that can be used for local ordinances to reduce light pollution.

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