By Adele Uphaus

MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT

Email Adele

Diamond in the Rough now and (right) when she first came into ODHS. Diamond is available for adoption now. Photos courtesy ODHS.

Diamond in the Rough and Full on Monet came to the Olde Dominion Humane Society in late August, along with other dogs rescued from a hoarding and neglect case in southwestern Virginia.

They were malnourished, fearful, and suffering from “a long list of maladies,” including flea infestations and skin and eye infections.

Now, after two months of care and treatment in loving foster homes, Diamond is ready for adoption—Monet will be ready in “a few more weeks,” said ODHS spokesperson Lenora Kruk-Mullanaphy.

“The rescues in the case were named after jewels, because they were ‘diamonds in the rough,’” she said in a press release. “They could eventually be gorgeous dogs with plenty of care despite the way they looked when they arrived.”

Diamond, who is six months old, has been fostered by Ana Ojeda, of Stafford, who operates a rehabilitation center for dogs called Avello Rescue.

“When I saw Diamond’s condition, I knew I could offer the supportive care and environment she needed to recover,” said Ojeda, in the press release. “Fostering isn’t just temporary care for me. It’s about giving dogs a true chance to heal, grow and become adoptable so they can find the loving forever homes they deserve.”

Ojeda, an artist, drew coloring pages to document Diamond’s transformation, which the public can see and print at her website.

Monet now and (right) when she first came in to the shelter.

Monet, who is about one year old, is being fostered by Christina and Kyle Twombly, of King George.

“When I started fostering Monet, she’d cower in the back of her crate,” said Christina Twombly in the press release. “She’s slowly opening up to the point she’ll now put herself right in the chaos of my pack of dogs… She still has a long way to go, but she’s learning that most humans are actually really nice.”

Follow Monet’s progress and make an appointment to meet Diamond and other adoptable dogs at ODHS’s website.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Read last week's local obituaries

Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism

$8 a month supports great journalism

The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past year, our reporting was:

First to break the story of Stafford Board of Supervisors dismissing a citizen library board member for “misconduct,” without informing the citizen or explaining what the person allegedly did wrong.

First to explain falling water levels in the Rappahannock Canal.

First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project

Our media group also offers the most-extensive election coverage in the region and regular columnists like:

And our newsroom is led by the most-experienced and most-awarded journalists in the region — Adele Uphaus (Managing Editor and multiple VPA award-winner) and Martin Davis (Editor-in-Chief, 2022 Opinion Writer of the Year in Virginia and more than 25 years reporting from around the country and the world).

For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.

Your contributions 100% support our journalists.

Help us as we continue to grow!

Support FXBG Advance for $8 a month

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”