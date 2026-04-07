By Adele Uphaus

MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT

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Left to right: Joel Decilles, Uyurre Brown-Kaleopaa, Samantha Fredo, Officer Christopher Froman, K9 Rudi, and Chief Besty Mason. Submitted photo.

Rudi, one of the Fredericksburg Police Department’s K9s, will be outfitted going forward with a bulletproof vest, thanks to a $2,000 donation from Kasper Mechanical.

“We are incredibly grateful to Kasper Mechanical for their generosity,” said Betsy Mason, Fredericksburg Police Chief, in a press release about the donation. “K9 Rudi plays a vital role in keeping our community safe, and this vest adds an important layer of protection for him. It’s partnerships like this that truly make a difference for our officers, our K9s, and the community we serve.”

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K9 Rudi is 5-year-old German shepherd from Poland, handled by Officer Christopher Froman. He’s trained to detect narcotics including fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin, and MDMA, and to work in patrol operations such as building searches, tracking, and apprehending suspects.

Earlier this year, while Rudi was engaged in apprehending the suspect in a robbery, “the suspect reached toward his pocket … highlighting the very real and immediate dangers K9 officers face in the line of duty,” according to the press release.

“Police K9s are often deployed ahead of officers in high-risk situations, making them especially vulnerable,” the press release states. “Unlike human officers, they rely entirely on commands and instinct, without the ability to take cover or assess tactical risks.”

Steven Kasper, owner of Kasper Mechanical, said the company’s donation is “standing behind those who protect our community every single day.”

“These K9 officers are family to their handlers and heroes to our community,” he said. “We are honored to play a small part in keeping Rudi safe while he continues his important work.”

The Stafford-based company hopes this donation will inspire other local businesses, nonprofits, and individuals to support local public safety initiatives.

Contact the Fredericksburg Police Department for more information about how to support the K9 unit.

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