Become a Sustaining Member

By Donnie Johnston

COLUMNIST

I don’t like holidays, and the Christmas season is my least favorite time of the year.

I know that sounds strange, but it is true. I like life to proceed on an even keel and Christmas gets everything out of whack.

There are too many expectations. You have to buy the perfect gift. You have to be happy because it is Christmas. You have to put up Christmas lights because everyone else is doing it.

Everyone works and worries for weeks only to have all that stress end with 10 minutes of ripping off lovely wrapping paper and finding a gift that you really don’t need and will probably never use.

The movie Christmas Vacation is a pretty close depiction of what the holiday season means for men. We can never live up to the expectations set forth for us by women.

For men, the holiday season is a religious time, and we pray a lot. “Please, Lord, just let me get through this mess!!” It is the common plea of the American male, especially those who are married.

But then Christmas is merely a reflection of our culture. All year long we invite stress; our lifestyle just stands out more during the holiday season.

I have always tried to make my life as simple as possible, which gets harder and harder to do in today’s complicated world. Still, I give it my best shot.

I don’t make my daily schedule too complex. I never have, even when I was raising my children. I long ago learned that if you try to do too many things in one day you usually wind up doing them all in a halfway manner, while driving yourself crazy.

I leave early for appointments. First of all, I don’t like to be late. Second, I understand that things happen and delays occur. That’s just life. Waze may tell you the trip will take 26 minutes, but that technological marvel doesn’t take into consideration car trouble of a fender-bender that hasn’t happened yet.

Cutting it close can lead to speeding tickets and cause you to take chances that cause wrecks. Leaving 10 or 15 minutes early can literally sometimes be the difference between life or death.

As Tug McGraw once put it, “in 10 million years the Earth will likely be a frozen snowball flying through space.” What difference will being five minutes late mean then? It is all relative.

I always try to keep at least half a tank of gas in my car. I know that I can get caught in traffic and maybe sit for minutes or even hours. Again, things like that just happen and you should be prepared for it. Having plenty of gas in your tank relieves stress.

Don’t buy things you can’t afford! This is especially true at Christmas. Too many people overspend on the holidays only to be financially unprepared when the bills come due in January.

I know it has been said a thousand times, but debt is usually the leading cause of stress. Credit cards make it so easy to buy things we don’t need, but eventually you must pay the piper. Still, parents feel obligated to buy every toy – no matter how expensive – that their child wants (demands), even if they can’t afford it.

Remember, credit card companies are bad Santas. Unlike the Jolly Old Elf from the North Pole, they charge 20 percent (or more) interest that can eat your wallet alive.

I do other stuff to prevent stress. If I need a bottle of A-1 Sauce (or some other non-perishable item) at the store, I buy two. That way I always have a spare and I seldom run out and have to rush to the store at the last minute.

Think ahead. Prepare. Don’t expect life to be perfect. Anticipate what could happen and prepare for it. Preparation saves a lot of stress.

And never assume. Assumption is the mother of all screw-ups. Assumption almost always leads to stressful situations.

Just a few tips from a country philosopher.

And as I write this I am worrying about what to buy for Christmas.

I don’t like the holidays. Bah! Humbug!

