FXBG Advance

FXBG Advance

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Rabson, Steve's avatar
Rabson, Steve
3h

Yes, radio is fun, Claire. I hosted a weekly evening jazz program on a college radio station in the early 1960’s. In those days we played the music on something called “records.” My shift also included reading the 9:00 news from rolls of yellow paper disgorged from something called a “teletype machine” that made so much noise—clickity-clack ding-ding—that it had to be shut up in the closet of an office down the hall, far from the broadcast studio.

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