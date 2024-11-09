FXBG Advance

Paul Everitt
Nov 10

Wonderfully done, Drew. We "Enemy of the People" need humorists too.

Nicole Cole
Nov 10

I was compelled to read your article before I got to the serious stuff that would probably make me mad since I'm already feeling such conflicting emotions and raging or reeling, still.

So thank you for the eloquent levity. Now I'm pondering what I would have in my cell - really if anything, because as a Black woman I'll be afforded even less than Al Roker. I'll have to conjure up something spiritually like Harriet Tubman, and use that to free you, Roker, and King. Cause that's what Black women step up to do 😉.

