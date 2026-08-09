FXBG Advance

FXBG Advance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bob Martin's avatar
Bob Martin
7h

Good refresh of musical history.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Rabson, Steve's avatar
Rabson, Steve
7h

Not at all a rock fan, so this went over my head.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Leigh Anne Van Doren · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture