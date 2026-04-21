By Hank Silverberg

CORRESPONDENT

A lack of rainfall across the region since last October has led to a rare April drought warning across the Fredericksburg region.

The Department of Environmental Quality said rainfall has been short about 10 inches since last fall, and 83 Counties and 31 cities across the state are now included in the warning. That includes the Northern Piedmont region which covers Spotsylvania and Stafford Counties as well as the City of Fredericksburg and the Northern Plain Region, which includes King George and Caroline County.

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A drought warning is intended to increase awareness that the onset of a significant drought event is imminent.

DEQ spokesman Andrew Noyes said it’s the first such warning for this region since 2017 and only the second one the past 24 years. The other was in 2008. Soil moisture conditions are way below normal statewide and streamflow levels are also low with stream gages in the Rappahannock River basin setting single-day record lows in the past two weeks.

It is local governments which would decide if any mandatory restrictions would take effect and, so far, only Caroline County has issued an advisory on water use. Residents there are being asked to run automatic or manual water systems on alternating days.

A county press release noted that in recent days more than 200 homes had operated water systems at the same time exceeding typical use and putting a strain on the county’s water storage and treatment.

Odd-number addresses may use water for their lawns on odd-number days of the month and even-numbered addresses can only do it on even-numbered days of the month.

Caroline residents are prohibited from washing paved areas like driveways and sidewalks unless there’s a health issue involved, and swimming pools over a thousand gallons need approval to be filled from the Public Works Department.

Noyes said DEQ is advising the public regionwide to avoid unnecessary water use. He is suggesting limiting car washes and lawn watering and even taking shorter showers.

Other suggestions for saving water include repairs of any leaks that you have in your plumbing, especially faucets and toilets which can send as much as 14,000 gallons of water down the drain in one single day.

Installing water saving low-flow shower heads can also reduce your consumption of water and being careful to turn off faucets tightly after use will help as well.

The drought conditions have also raised the risk of wildfires or forest fires across Virginia and residents are being advised to be careful with any outdoor use of fire. By State law, open air burning is restricted until after four pm until April 30th.

According to the DEQ, less than a tenth of an inch of rain and significantly warmer temperatures are expected across the region over the next week.

You can keep track of the potential for a bigger drought by checking the DEQ drought states at Drought | Virginia DEQ

Statewide drought emergencies, which would mandate widespread restrictions are very rare. There hasn’t been one since 2002.

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