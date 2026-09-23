FXBG Advance

FXBG Advance

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Marjorie Och's avatar
Marjorie Och
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I don't believe a college degree, from any institution of higher learning, should come with a guarantee of a job upon graduation. Why should any employer simply accept a college degree? One can graduate with a C average, even less. How prepared is that individual to face a competitive job market or, once a job is landed, succeed in that position?

Further, life changes. One's "chosen field" at 18, 20, 22, or 45 may not be the "chosen field" a few years into the job. And a degree has never really been a "reflection on a person's intelligence." One can look at any number of politicians today or in the 20th c. to see this.

Too many young people choose a college based on where their friends are going or the amenities of the school (climbing walls, anyone?). "Influencers" are all too present in our society, and that's sad. I read the other day (either WSJ, NYT, or WaPo) that young women are dieting like there's no tomorrow in order to get into the sorority of their dreams in college. That isn't news...it's been going on for years. If people choose (or chose) a college for these reasons, perhaps a bill -- or debt -- at the end of it will be a lesson learned.

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