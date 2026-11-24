By Phil Huber, ADVANCE COLUMNIST

Andrew Taissin/UNSPLASH

The planes stopped. The bills kept moving.

The recent nationwide flight stoppage left travelers scrambling for alternatives. When your itinerary collapses, another flight, a hotel room, or a ride home stops being a discretionary purchase. It becomes something you need now.

For a pricing algorithm, that is apparently useful information.

The industry calls it dynamic pricing.

I call it instantaneous inflation.

Economists will object. Inflation measures broader price increases over time, not one hotel room becoming expensive overnight. Fair enough. But when you need that room tonight, the distinction offers remarkably little shelter.

I have experienced pricing surprises on recent flights, with hotel bookings and car services contributing to their own adventures. By the time I got home, I wanted a vacation from purchasing transportation and shelter.

Dynamic pricing means prices change with conditions such as demand, available supply, and competition. It can produce bargains when business is slow. It can also make an ordinary purchase painfully expensive when everybody needs the same thing simultaneously.

The theory is straightforward. The household budget is not.

A family budget requires assumptions: transportation will cost approximately this much, lodging that much, groceries something reasonably predictable. Dynamic pricing adds another category: whatever the market demands at the worst possible moment.

Financial advisers tell us to plan ahead. Apparently, we should also anticipate canceled flights, conventions, rainstorms, and the transportation needs of everyone leaving the airport.

Perhaps the next budgeting app should include a crystal ball.

Now the anxiety has reached the grocery aisle.

Walmart, Kroger, and other retailers are adopting electronic shelf labels that allow faster price changes. But digital labels are not proof that milk becomes more expensive when the parking lot fills. Kroger denies using surge pricing. Research at one grocery chain found virtually none before or after electronic labels arrived.

The technology can also make markdowns easier. That is a benefit worth preserving, not evidence of a conspiracy against your shopping list.

Still, buying dinner should not feel like bidding at an auction. Shoppers deserve to know what determines the price and whether the amount at checkout will match the amount displayed on the shelf.

Washington is scrutinizing “surveillance pricing”—using personal information to decide what each customer will pay. That deserves attention. But stopping a company from studying my browsing history will not stop it from raising the price because a thousand stranded travelers need the same hotel room.

The distinction matters. One question is whether the company knows too much about me. My question is whether I can know enough about tomorrow’s expenses to build a budget.

A clearly disclosed surprise is still a surprise.

Still, I am willing to embrace innovation.

Here is my modest proposal: give labor its own pricing algorithm. If management can adjust prices in real time, workers should be able to adjust their rates in real time, too. Let their AI track staffing levels, deadlines, workloads, and management’s sudden discovery that something is “absolutely essential.”

Then let the market speak.

A 7:30 a.m. staff meeting? Your employee’s app detects unusually early demand. Eighty percent surcharge.

Sunday email requiring an immediate answer? Premium availability pricing.

The presentation management ignored for three weeks must be finished tonight? Congratulations. You have entered the executive procrastination surge.

Please refresh your screen for the latest wage.

Hotel housekeeping offers an attractive pilot program. A convention fills every room, and the hotel raises its rates. The housekeeper’s phone should simultaneously announce: “High demand in your area. Your hourly compensation has increased.”

Same convention. Same scarcity. Same market.

Suddenly, I suspect enthusiasm for dynamic pricing might become less dynamic.

Yes, overtime, shift differentials, and negotiated premiums already recognize that labor is not equally available at every hour. My proposal simply gives workers the technological enthusiasm companies bring to selling everything else.

Imagine the chief financial officer confronting an unexpected payroll increase.

“How are we supposed to budget for this?”

An excellent question. Families have been asking about it.

“We need predictable costs!”

Another breakthrough.

“What if everyone charges more when we need them most?”

Now you’re getting it.

The point is not that every price must remain frozen or every increase is exploitation. Supply changes. Costs change. Discounts matter. Businesses need room to respond.

But consumers need more than instructions to travel on inconvenient days and buy groceries when nobody else is hungry. They need understandable prices, meaningful choices, and protection when an emergency leaves them with neither.

Workers deserve a share of the prosperity when demand sends revenue soaring.

Technology can change the price in seconds. It cannot decide whether that price is fair. That remains a human responsibility, however eagerly companies outsource the explanation.

Until workers get their own surge button, spare us the sermon about neutral market forces.

It is a curious economic system in which the price of everything can rise instantly—except the hour you are paid to work.

Apparently, the algorithm has its limits.

***

Phil Huber is a retired Army Reserve colonel and former federal civil servant who writes about civic education, public accountability and national security. He lives in Fredericksburg.

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