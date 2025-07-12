By Patricia Holland

GUEST WRITER

On July 14, 2025, the United States will mark the 60th anniversary of the Older Americans Act (OAA), a landmark piece of legislation that President Lyndon B. Johnson signed into law and has quietly but profoundly shaped the lives of millions of older adults. The OAA was born out of a national recognition that aging Americans deserved more than just survival, that older adults are not burdens, but valuable members of our communities, deserving of dignity, independence, and support, and the ability to age in place, surrounded by community and care.

As we mark the 60th anniversary of the OAA, we celebrate its profound and continuing impact on millions of older Americans. Yet this milestone also calls us to confront the challenges ahead and recommit to the vision that inspired the Act in the first place.

The OAA was revolutionary in its time. Prior to its passage, there was little federal infrastructure to support the needs of aging Americans outside of Social Security and Medicare. The OAA changed that, establishing a nationwide network of services that remain vital today, home delivered meals/Meals on Wheels, senior centers, transportation services, in-home care, caregiver support, job training for older adults, elder abuse prevention, legal assistance. These services are not luxuries, they are lifelines. They allow seniors to remain in their homes, maintain their health, and stay connected to their communities. These are programs that help older adults age in place.

For many, these services are the difference between isolation and community, between institutionalization and independence. The OAA has helped millions of older adults stay in their homes longer, maintain social connections, and live with dignity—often on limited incomes and in the face of health challenges.

But as we celebrate, we must also ask: Are we doing enough?

America is aging. By 2034, older adults will outnumber children in the U.S. for the first time in history. This demographic shift poses urgent questions about caregiving, housing, health equity, and infrastructure. Yet federal funding for OAA programs has not kept pace with inflation or demand. Waitlists for meals, in-home care, transportation, and other services are growing. The workforce of caregivers and aging service professionals—predominantly women and people of color—is overburdened and underpaid.

The COVID-19 pandemic further exposed these cracks in our aging system. Older adults were disproportionately impacted by illness, isolation, and inadequate support. At the same time, the crisis reminded us of the incredible resilience of older Americans and the essential role that OAA-funded services play in supporting them.

So, as we reflect on six decades of the Older Americans Act, let us not treat this anniversary as a nostalgic tribute. Let it be a rallying cry.

We must strengthen and modernize the OAA to meet the needs of today and tomorrow’s older adults. That means increasing funding. It means investing in culturally competent, community-based services. It means supporting family caregivers and building a sustainable direct care workforce. It means recognizing aging not as a crisis to manage, but as a stage of life to honor and embrace.

The legacy of the Older Americans Act is one of justice, compassion, and foresight. As a nation, we must ensure that legacy not only endures but evolves. The OAA is more than a policy; it is a promise. A promise that aging in America should not mean isolation, poverty, or neglect. As we honor 60 years of progress, let us also recommit to ensuring that every older American can age with dignity, health, and hope.

Because how we care for our elders says everything about who we are—and who we aspire to be.

Patricia Holland is Executive Director, Healthy Generations Area Agency on Aging

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”