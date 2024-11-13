Adele Uphaus

MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT

King George school administrators pose with their Purple Star designations. Photos courtesy KGCS.

All five King George County schools have been named Distinguished Purple Star Schools by the Virginia Department of Education, the division announced last week.

The Purple Star designation is given to schools that demonstrate a commitment to supporting military-connected students and their families.

King George is one of three divisions statewide to earn the status for all schools in the district for the first time this year, joining Falls Church City and Gloucester County schools. In the Fredericksburg area, Stafford County Public Schools is also a Purple Star division, maintaining its status from last year.

Schools earn Purple Star status by designating a building liaison to serve as a point of contact for military families. Schools also submit written evidence of military support efforts, such as providing professional development opportunities for staff on the needs of military families, offering specialized resources for military families, and implementing student-led peer transition programs for new students.

Virginia has recognized Purple Star schools since 2018. The Virginia Department of Education and the Virginia Council on the Interstate Compact on Educational Opportunity for Military Children administer the program, which is recognizing 190 public and private schools as Purple Star schools this year.

