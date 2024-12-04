By Adele Uphaus

MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT

November was Career Exploration Month in Caroline County Schools. Photos courtesy CCPS.

November was Career Exploration Month in Caroline County schools, with multiple events designed to get students thinking about how to prepare for a successful post-graduation future.

Caroline High School hosted its second annual career expo, titled “What’s Your E?,” referencing the 3Es—Enrolled, Enlisted, and Employed.

Sixty local businesses representing a variety of industries attended the event so that students could learn about opportunities available around them right now. Additionally, six different colleges and universities provided information on two- and four-year degrees as well as apprenticeships and certification programs, and the Army, Air Force, Marine Corps, and National Guard were also present.

Students had the chance to participate in hands-on workshops on topics such as “Dress for Success,” “Test Drive Your Career,” and “You're Hired, Now.” These sessions were made possible through partnerships with Caroline High School alumni, the Rappahannock United Way, and Bay Workforce.

Caroline Middle School also hosted a career exploration event in November, with 20 local businesses in attendance, plus introductions to six of the high school’s career pathway courses.

“The primary goal of the event was to help students see careers in action and better understand the courses and experiences that can lead to their career interests,” the division wrote in a press release.

Students from Caroline High School traveled to Fredericksburg towards the end of the month to participate in the Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce’s annual Mock Interview Event with local businesses.

Students who attend this event along with the Intern Expo, which is scheduled for February of 2025, will be eligible to win a $1,500 scholarship.

Caroline Middle School’s 8th grade students also went on a field trip, this time to Richmond to attend the Chamber RVA Mission Tomorrow event. Some of the immersive experiences included a chance to step into the shoes of a Dominion Power lineman and administer an IV to a simulated patient.

“Through these dynamic events, Caroline students were given a wealth of resources to explore career options, build connections, and prepare for a successful future,” the press release states.

