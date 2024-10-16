By Adele Uphaus

Caroline High School students Aiden Bassett and Daniel Cowger talk with guests Samuel Perkins (left) and Rachel Wheeler and Sarah Calveric, CCPS superintendent. Photos courtesy CCPS.

Students at Caroline High School have launched a podcast network featuring a lineup of five shows, all entirely student-run.

The Cavalier Podcast Network “is an incredible opportunity for our students to take ownership of their voices and share their ideas with the world,” said Tom Connolly, CHS principal. “We are excited to see the creativity and leadership that will emerge from this student-led endeavor.”

The debut lineup of shows includes everything from hard news to feature stories.

In “Cav Talk,” students will interview “the movers and shakers of Caroline County, discussing key issues and accomplishments in our community.”

The first two episodes of “Cav Talk” are available to stream. In the premiere episode, hosts Aiden Bassett and Daniel Cowger talk with division superintendent Sarah Calveric and Rachel Wheeler, director of student support services, about Suicide Awareness Month and Attendance Awareness Month.

In the second episode, CHS alumni and current Spanish teacher, talks about his experiences living in Peru and Brazil and about the importance of Hispanic Heritage Month.

The other shows in the lineup are:

“Quirky Cavaliers,” with Tevin Ross and Gabe Tate, which will highlight CHS students’ “weird and cool” talents and hobbies—everything from duck herding to soap carving to meme painting.

“Let’s Talk,” hosted by student athletes Adi Caceres-Rios and Tronte Ballard, which will cover high school sports, fitness tips, and “everything you need to stay healthy.”

“Cruisin’ Cavaliers,” with Faith Beazley and Ethan Ryan, which will offer budget-friendly travel tips and discuss exciting destinations.

“Cavalier Connections,” with Jasmin Conley and Isabelle Flores, which will provide a regular dose of feel-good news and events from the school community.

The podcast network is “a testament to the school’s commitment to fostering student engagement and providing innovative platforms for expression,” Connolly said.

Students hope listeners both within and beyond Caroline County will tune in and support the network as it grows.

