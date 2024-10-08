By Adele Uphaus

MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT

Email Adele

Chancellor High School senior Aaron Kirkpatrick is a National Merit Scholarship semifinalist for 2024. Submitted photo.

Aaron Kirkpatrick has a philosophical approach to success.

Share

“The way I see it, everything you will encounter in your life will be set forth with the intention of it being possible,” the Chancellor High School senior said. “Whatever has assigned this task to you has not done so meaninglessly, and in their omnipotence, they know the end result. By taking this as truth, the only option is to try, as it would not have been presented had it not been possible for you.”

This approach has certainly worked for Aaron during his high school career—he is one of 16,000 students nationwide to be named a National Merit Scholarship semifinalist.

“When you’re in high school, even if you have a job outside of school, school is your career,” he said. “It then goes without saying that it is both logical and a necessity to put everything you can into your career; it is your future. Why would I want to be unmotivated when it would only hurt me in the long run?”

Aaron has spent his entire school career in Spotsylvania. He said math and computer science have been his favorite subjects, and named his pre-algebra and geometry teacher Derek Stiffler, his computer science teacher George Lias, and calculus teacher James Conlee as his favorite instructors.

“Each of these teachers had some incredible qualities that truly put them above the rest,” Aaron said.

He said these teachers took the time to understand him on a personal level and encourage and support his interests. Their passion for their subjects translated to their students and they were able to act as mentors as well as teachers.

“Lastly, and maybe most important of all, they are fun people who can make class a pleasant experience,” Aaron said.

After graduation from high school, he plans to attend college and pursue an accelerated master’s degree program in data science or math. The University of Maine, the University of Virginia, and Tennessee Tech are his top schools, though he’s also reaching for Princeton and MIT.

Music and Boy Scouts are Aaron’s main hobbies outside of academics. He’s played trumpet in the Chancellor High School marching band and concert band for four years and in the jazz band for two years. He plans to audition for Drum Corps International—specifically the Raiders Drug and Bugle Corps out of Princeton—this summer.

Aaron said he hopes to achieve the rank of Eagle Scout this winter. He loves camping and hiking and is planning to participate in a Boy Scout high-adventure program—a week at sea—later this year.

“I am also known to play some video games in my free time, as does just about anyone my age,” he added.

Aaron’s advice for success for fellow students is simple.

“You're already in school for eight hours a day—why not make it count?” he said. “Ask questions, build connections, and make sure you are proud of the work that you produce.”

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit our website at the link that follows.

Read Local Obituaries

Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism

The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past month, our reporting was:

$8 a month supports great journalism

First to report on a Spotsylvania School teacher arrested for bringing drugs onto campus.

First to report on new facility fees leveled by MWHC on patient bills.

First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project

Provided extensive coverage of the cellphone bans that are sweeping local school districts.

And so much more, like Clay Jones, Drew Gallagher, Hank Silverberg, and more.

For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.

Your contributions 100% support our journalists.

Help us as we continue to grow!

Support FXBG Advance for $8 a month