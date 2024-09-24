By Adele Uphaus

MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT

Email Adele

A.J. Staton, a senior at Colonial Forge High School, is a 2024 National Merit Scholarship program semifinalist. Photos courtesy Stafford County Public Schools and A.J. Staton.

A “big old poster” of a shuttle that he received when he was 4 or 5 years old catapulted A.J. Staton into the space phase that a lot of little kids go through.

Share

But unlike other kids, A.J. never came out of that phase. An entire school career later, he’s preparing to graduate from Colonial Forge High School this spring and plans to study aerospace engineering in college, hopefully Virginia Tech.

“We have satellites that are used for weather mapping,” he said. “I think it would be really cool if we could use some sort of algorithm to determine the optimal time and location for planting,” to boost food production in areas of the globe where food is scarce or hard to grow.

Stafford County Public Schools announced earlier this month that A.J. is a semifinalist in the 2024 National Merit Scholarship Program. He’s one of 16,000 high school seniors from across the country to be selected as a semifinalist for the 70th annual program.

He now has a chance to continue in the competition for a National Merit Scholarship. These are awarded in the spring to 6,870 finalists and are collectively worth nearly $26 million.

A.J. has been in Stafford County Public Schools since 5th grade. He named Elaina Rogers, his math teacher at Colonial Forge for the past three years, as one of his favorite teachers, along with Kelly Hale and Karen Roark-Kramer, both English teachers at Colonial Forge.

“I think the perfect teacher is someone who is going to balance being a kind and passionate person [with an ability] to teach and convey information incredibly well,” A.J. said. “All those teachers I just mentioned just excel at that.”

A.J. said his family and community help him stay motivated to be successful.

“A lot of it, I think, comes from the people I surround myself with,” he said. “It’s not just, I have to do this for me, but I should do this for the people around me,” such as his younger sister, for whom he wants to set a good example.

“It’s thinking of other people and the impacts my hard work could have,” he continued.

Besides math, A.J.’s other passion is music. He plays in Colonial Forge’s guitar ensemble and is also in two bands—a punk band called Nauseous, and a metal band called Messorum.

He said music is how he expresses himself and relieves stress.

“The beauty of music is that I think anybody, no matter how talented, can fully express themselves with music,” he said.

A.J.’s advice to younger students is to remember that success is a team effort.

“I didn’t get here alone,” he said. “I was a product of my parents, my siblings, my friends, my teachers. I wouldn’t have gotten here without any of them. I think it’s important for kids to know that independence is important, but also know how vital relationships can be.”

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit our website at the link that follows.

Local Obituaries

Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism

The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past month, our reporting was:

$8 a month supports great journalism

First to report on a Spotsylvania School teacher arrested for bringing drugs onto campus.

First to report on new facility fees leveled by MWHC on patient bills.

First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project

Provided extensive coverage of the cellphone bans that are sweeping local school districts.

And so much more, like Clay Jones, Drew Gallagher, Hank Silverberg, and more.

For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.

Your contributions 100% support our journalists.

Help us as we continue to grow!

Support FXBG Advance for $8 a month