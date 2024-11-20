By Adele Uphaus

MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT

Email Adele

Stafford County is offering expanded opportunities for adults to pursue their education this spring, offering English language and GED preparation courses at several new locations.

Share

The courses are offered in partnership with Rappahannock Area Regional Adult Education (RARAE) and the number of locations in Stafford has increased to include Stafford Junction community centers at a number of county apartment complexes, according to a press release issued by the school division last week.

The spring semester, which runs from February 3 to May 19, includes six classes covering English literacy at all levels, advanced conversation, and GED reading skills at Stafford High School; intermediate and advanced English classes at Porter and Howell libraries; and GED reading skills, beginner English, and Parent/Community English at Rising Star Earling Learning Center, Shirley Heim Middle School, Garrison Woods community center, and Stafford Junction community centers.

RARAE also offers courses in Spotsylvania, Fredericksburg, Caroline, and King George, and at regional correctional facilities. Classes cost $75 per semester and are free for parents of students in the school division’s ESOL program or Head Start/ Virginia Preschool Initiative.

Courses are also free for employees of Stafford County Schools.

“This partnership underscores Stafford Schools’ dedication to supporting lifelong learning and helping community members enhance their language and academic skills,” said Chris R. Fulmer, acting superintendent. “These offerings support Stafford Schools’ commitment to providing accessible, high-quality educational resources to ESOL and Head Start/VPI families, and our school staff.”

​Registration appointments are available for the spring semester starting December 1 at RARAE’s website.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Read last week's obituaries

Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism

$8 a month supports great journalism

The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past year, our reporting was:

First to break the story of Stafford Board of Supervisors dismissing a citizen library board member for “misconduct,” without informing the citizen or explaining what the person allegedly did wrong.

First to explain falling water levels in the Rappahannock Canal.

First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project

Our media group also offers the most-extensive election coverage in the region and regular columnists like:

And our newsroom is led by the most-experienced and most-awarded journalists in the region — Adele Uphaus (Managing Editor and multiple VPA award-winner) and Martin Davis (Editor-in-Chief, 2022 Opinion Writer of the Year in Virginia and more than 25 years reporting from around the country and the world).

For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.

Your contributions 100% support our journalists.

Help us as we continue to grow!

Support FXBG Advance for $8 a month