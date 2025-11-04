Become a Sustaining Member

By Martin Davis and Adele Uphaus

EDITOR-IN-CHIEF/MANAGING EDITOR & CORRESPONDENT

Email Martin and/or Adele

Throughout the evening, the Advance will update this list with winners as they are announced. Incumbents names are marked with an asterisk.

Governor

Winsome Earle-Sears

Abigail Spanberger

Lt. Governor

Ghazala Hashmi

John Reid

Attorney General

Jay Jones

*Jason Miyares

House District 23

*Candi King

James Tully

House District 63

Forrest Miller

*Phil Scott

House District 64

Stacie Annie Carroll

*Paul Milde

House District 65

*Joshua Cole

Sean Steinway

House District 66

Nicole Cole

*Bobby Orrock

Fredericksburg

City Council (Ward 1)

David Cropper

Kenneth Gantt

Matt Rowe

City Council (Ward 2)

Joy Crump

Anne Little

City Council (Ward 3)

Susanna Finn

Matthew Kelly

City Council (Ward 4)

Jesse Dominguez

*Charlie “Chuck” Frye

School Board (Ward 1)

Andrew Wolfenbarger

School Board (Ward 2)

*Katie Pomeroy

School Board (Ward 3)

Annie Langdon

Sarah Stelmok

School Board (Ward 4)

*Malvina Rollins Kay

Commissioner of the Revenue

Juan Navarro

*Tamara Stuart

Commonwealths Attorney

Travis Bird

*Elizabeth K. “Libby” Humphries

Sheriff

Rashawn Coles

Keith Rodgers

Treasurer

Marion Bowman

Thomas Mon

Spotsylvania County

Board of Supervisors (Battlefield)

Baron Braswell

*Chris Yakabouski

Board of Supervisors (Berkeley)

Nilofer Garza

David Goosman

*Kevin Marshall

Board of Supervisors (Lee Hill)

Marcus Garcia

*Lori Hayes

School Board (Battlefield)

Jennifer Craig-Ford

Nick Ignacio

James King

School Board (Berkeley)

Lawrence DiBella III

Amanda Monroe

School Board (Lee Hill)

Richard Lieberman

Gabrielle Pickover

Todd Rump

Stafford

Board of Supervisors (Aquia)

Maya Guy

Henry Scharpenberg

Board of Supervisors (Falmouth)

Kecia Evans

Michael Catell

Board of Supervisors (Garrisonville)

*Pamela Yeung

Bart Randall

Board of Supervisors (Hartwood)

*Darrell English

Marcus Oates

Kelly Robertson

School Board (Aquia)

Annette Scharpenberg

Josh Regan

School Board (Falmouth)

*Sarah Breeden Chase

Fawn Chergosky

School Board (Garrsionville)

Wanda Blackwell

*Maureen Siegmund

Stephanie Mojica

School Board (Hartwood)

Shannon Fingerholtz

Steve Epple

