ELECTION RESULTS 2025
Watch this page throughout the evening for election results as they go final.
By Martin Davis and Adele Uphaus
EDITOR-IN-CHIEF/MANAGING EDITOR & CORRESPONDENT
Email Martin and/or Adele
Throughout the evening, the Advance will update this list with winners as they are announced. Incumbents names are marked with an asterisk.
Governor
Winsome Earle-Sears
Abigail Spanberger
Lt. Governor
Ghazala Hashmi
John Reid
Attorney General
Jay Jones
*Jason Miyares
House District 23
*Candi King
James Tully
House District 63
Forrest Miller
*Phil Scott
House District 64
Stacie Annie Carroll
*Paul Milde
House District 65
*Joshua Cole
Sean Steinway
House District 66
Nicole Cole
*Bobby Orrock
Fredericksburg
City Council (Ward 1)
David Cropper
Kenneth Gantt
Matt Rowe
City Council (Ward 2)
Joy Crump
Anne Little
City Council (Ward 3)
Susanna Finn
Matthew Kelly
City Council (Ward 4)
Jesse Dominguez
*Charlie “Chuck” Frye
School Board (Ward 1)
Andrew Wolfenbarger
School Board (Ward 2)
*Katie Pomeroy
School Board (Ward 3)
Annie Langdon
Sarah Stelmok
School Board (Ward 4)
*Malvina Rollins Kay
Commissioner of the Revenue
Juan Navarro
*Tamara Stuart
Commonwealths Attorney
Travis Bird
*Elizabeth K. “Libby” Humphries
Sheriff
Rashawn Coles
Keith Rodgers
Treasurer
Marion Bowman
Thomas Mon
Spotsylvania County
Board of Supervisors (Battlefield)
Baron Braswell
*Chris Yakabouski
Board of Supervisors (Berkeley)
Nilofer Garza
David Goosman
*Kevin Marshall
Board of Supervisors (Lee Hill)
Marcus Garcia
*Lori Hayes
School Board (Battlefield)
Jennifer Craig-Ford
Nick Ignacio
James King
School Board (Berkeley)
Lawrence DiBella III
Amanda Monroe
School Board (Lee Hill)
Richard Lieberman
Gabrielle Pickover
Todd Rump
Stafford
Board of Supervisors (Aquia)
Maya Guy
Henry Scharpenberg
Board of Supervisors (Falmouth)
Kecia Evans
Michael Catell
Board of Supervisors (Garrisonville)
*Pamela Yeung
Bart Randall
Board of Supervisors (Hartwood)
*Darrell English
Marcus Oates
Kelly Robertson
School Board (Aquia)
Annette Scharpenberg
Josh Regan
School Board (Falmouth)
*Sarah Breeden Chase
Fawn Chergosky
School Board (Garrsionville)
Wanda Blackwell
*Maureen Siegmund
Stephanie Mojica
School Board (Hartwood)
Shannon Fingerholtz
Steve Epple
Local Obituaries
To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.
Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism
The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past year, our reporting was:
First to break the story of Stafford Board of Supervisors dismissing a citizen library board member for “misconduct,” without informing the citizen or explaining what the person allegedly did wrong.
First to explain falling water levels in the Rappahannock Canal.
First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project
Our media group also offers the most-extensive election coverage in the region and regular columnists like:
And our newsroom is led by the most-experienced and most-awarded journalists in the region — Adele Uphaus (Managing Editor and multiple VPA award-winner) and Martin Davis (Editor-in-Chief, 2022 Opinion Writer of the Year in Virginia and more than 25 years reporting from around the country and the world).
For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.
Your contributions 100% support our journalists.
Help us as we continue to grow!
This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”