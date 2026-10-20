By Phil Huber, ADVANCE COLUMNIST

The White House/Trump and Putin at 2025 Russia–U.S. Summit

I am angry, and I am finished grading Donald Trump on his announced intentions. Russia is waging an unjust war against Ukraine. Ending that war is the job. Not arranging another telephone call with Vladimir Putin. Not announcing another wonderful conversation. Not asking Americans to applaud while Ukrainians wait for the promised peace.

The administration just eased sanctions to permit Russian diesel sales. Russia received an opportunity to collect export revenues. Americans received promises of lower prices. Ukraine received another explanation of why giving Putin something now might produce something useful later. Associated Press reporting published by PBS described Moscow welcoming the arrangement as a political victory.

What did Ukraine get? Public insults, reported threats to intelligence support, and reported restrictions on satellite communications used in its defense. Reuters reported that American officials threatened to stop providing intelligence about Russian missile launches. It also reported, citing American and Western officials, that an order restricting Starshield came from inside the White House. Ukrainian officials said restrictions complicated missions and slowed interceptor drones.

Trump said intelligence sharing continued. A senior American official denied that he requested the Starshield restriction. Reuters reported that the White House did not answer whether other administration officials ordered it. Those conflicting accounts demand investigation, not indifference.

The insults were public. AP reported that Trump called for Zelenskyy’s removal while the Kremlin welcomed developments strengthening Moscow’s hand.

And what did Americans get? Promises. In essence: Trust Trump. Give Putin relief today, and trust that peace will follow.

We have heard enough.

In March 2025, Putin declined the full, 30-day ceasefire Trump sought. Their Alaska summit in August ended without an agreement to resolve or pause the war. Reuters documented both outcomes. The standard here is peace, not whether the presidents can keep talking. What makes this attempt different?

After Trump announced an immediate energy truce this month, Zelenskyy reported continuing Russian attacks on Ukrainian energy facilities. AP reported that Russia had not publicly confirmed acceptance. An announcement from Washington does not stop a Russian missile.

And spare us the fuel bonanza. CNBC reported that the announced diesel deal was unlikely to significantly reduce prices for truckers and farmers. Goldman Sachs estimated that supplies scheduled for October and November would lower wholesale diesel prices by only $1 to $2 per barrel. That is not a promise of meaningful savings at the pump.

Twelve senators, six Republicans and six Democrats, were blunter. Their October 13 letter said the arrangement would have a “negligible” impact on fuel prices while providing revenues to finance Russia’s war. They demanded that Trump rescind it. That is a bipartisan objection, not merely mine.

Congress does not have to wait until January.

On October 15, nine bipartisan senators requested an immediate Pentagon inspector general investigation into the intelligence and satellite disruptions. They demanded preservation of communications, contractual records and technical directives, plus written confirmation of the investigation’s status and an initial briefing by November 1. They also asked what corrective measures were being implemented.

Good. Now follow through. Get the records. Identify who ordered what. Establish what capabilities were degraded and whether Americans and Ukrainians were endangered. Insist on corrective action now, not after another election or another funeral.

Committee chairs: seek immediate briefings and use your investigative authority. Issue subpoenas where necessary under your committee’s rules. Individual lawmakers can request information but cannot independently compel it. Do not pretend that January is the starting gun for powers Congress already possesses.

If Trump is the king of deals, then on Ukraine we must be watching a faux Trump: the boast without the bargain, the sales pitch without the delivery.

Mr. President, if your advisers recommend concessions without securing action toward peace, fire them. They are giving you bad advice. But do not hide behind them. You chose them. You make the decisions. The responsibility is yours.

Do what a good president would do: Lead, follow, or get out of the way.

Lead an effort that puts the burden on Putin to stop the war. Follow a better course if yours has failed. Otherwise, let Congress dictate the American response.

Congress cannot dictate Putin’s signature. But lawmakers can demand accountability now and pursue legislation conditioning sanctions relief on verified Russian action.

Demand the Russian obligations, the deadlines, the verification and the consequences for failure. Demand an explanation of what Ukraine gains, not merely what Washington hopes. And stop accepting presidential confidence as evidence. A promise to deliver peace is not permission to subsidize the aggressor while everyone waits.

No more rewards for Putin in exchange for hope. No more patience demanded of Ukraine. End this unjust war.

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Phil Huber is a retired Army Reserve colonel and former federal civil servant who writes about civic education, public accountability and national security. He lives in Fredericksburg.

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