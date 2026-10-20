FXBG Advance

FXBG Advance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nancy Bailey's avatar
Nancy Bailey
25m

My fear is that even if our impotent Congress acts, they will be unable to have an impact. Trump has been doing what he wants, He just ignored a judge’s orders re. his destruction of trees in building “his” golf course. Who’s to say he will follow the law on anything else. The man doesn’t care about the people of Ukraine, he’s incapable of caring about anyone but himself. He’s envious of Putin’s power. Remember Jan. 6. He didn’t have enough minions to carry out that plan. I’m not sure that’s true now. God help this country!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Leigh Anne Van Doren · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture