By Bruce Saller

COLUMNIST

It may not feel like it now, but 2024 may have been Fredericksburg’s hottest year on record. Last year was the planet’s hottest year on record, and Washington, D.C’s hottest year.

Share

There is not enough historical data to determine if it was also our hottest year, but Fredericksburg’s average 2024 temperature was 3.14 degrees above its 1991-2020 average according to the National Weather Service’s cooling/heating degree day records. (2023 was 2.11 degrees above average.) So, it is likely that 2024 was also Fredericksburg’s hottest year.

Last year also continued the recent trend of lower-than-average rainfall according to data from the University of Mary Washington’s weather station. Rainfall increased slightly from 2023, but 2024 was still the second lowest rainfall in the last decade and well below the 1991-2020 average.

Our area is currently rated as being in Severe Drought by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Last summer, our area was also in a significant drought, resulting in the US Department of Agriculture declaring that farmers in 30 Virginia counties and cities were eligible for drought emergency assistance.

So, Fredericksburg is experiencing much higher temperatures and lower rainfall than the 1991-2020 averages. These changes are most likely due to our warming climate as a result of greenhouse gas emissions. If the temperature continues to increase at this rate, Fredericksburg will be about 6-8 degrees above average in 2050 and may see an accompanying decrease in rainfall.

While it is nice to have warmer winters, I don’t think many of us want to have summers that are hotter and dryer than we are experiencing now.

So, what can you do to help prevent this?

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”