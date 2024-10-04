By Bruce Saller

COLUMNIST

This is the quarterly update to the previous articles written about temperature (July 2024) and rainfall (September 2024).

August was another hot month with a temperature 2.32 degrees above average. September started with a refreshing cool spell and ended up only .17 degrees above average.

So far, the 2024 temperature is 3.01 degrees above average.

In recent years the fall and winter months have had the largest above-average temperature deltas. We’ll analyze the fall months in the next quarterly report. So far, 2024 has been the hottest year on record.

(Read the original temperature article for a full list of suggestions on what we can do to reduce our carbon footprint.)

After August’s above-average rainfall, September returned to below average. Rainfall during the growing season (April – September) was well below average:

The National Weather Service is predicting that our area will experience a warmer and wetter than average fall. Hopefully their rainfall prediction will be accurate.

(Read the original rainfall article for a full list of suggestions on what we can do to reduce our water usage.)

