FXBG Advance

FXBG Advance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Julie Lee Kay's avatar
Julie Lee Kay
Sep 21

As always, Mr. Saller brings clarity to an issue that is concerning us all. Coal plants that are slated for closure next year are now being reinstated due to the excessive energy use of data centers. We are headed for the next mass extinction, yet these developers and areas that continue to allow them to go forward on the backs (financial costs) of the citizens while they rake in billions of dollars at the cost of our children's and grandchildren's futures.

I appreciate the tips on lowering our use of data!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Mark Houghton's avatar
Mark Houghton
Sep 20

Great article. Thanks for exposing the myth that data centers are the be-all, end-all for localities, states, etc.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Martin Davis
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture