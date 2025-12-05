Bolder Journalism for $8/Month

By Bruce Saller

COLUMNIST

Photo by Newpowa on Unsplash

Plug-in solar is an alternative to rooftop solar that may be appealing to many people. Rooftop solar systems typically produce 5,000 to 20,000 watts and cost around $3 per watt to install. You normally have a contract with your utility so that any excess solar energy is exported to the grid and credited to your account.

Plug-in solar systems are much smaller and easier to install. They range from 100 to 1,600 watts and the control unit (inverter) plugs into a 120 Volt wall outlet. The inverter operates the same as a rooftop system – syncing the solar generated voltage to the utility voltage and sending power into the house (as long as utility power is present). Plug-in solar systems cost between $1.50 to $3 per watt. You can install them on a roof, put them on the ground, mount them on a wall, or hang them from a balcony.

Before buying, however, be aware of the pros and cons of these systems.

Pros

Simple installation. Many people will be able to install them without professional help. Tax credit: Plug-in solar systems can be eligible for 30% federal tax credit if installed by 12/31/2025. No contract: Does not require a contract with the utility. Portable: Can take the system with you when you move (if you haven’t installed it on a roof). Adjustable: If you install a ground system, you can adjust the angle of the panels to better match the angle of the sun, producing 20% or more energy than the equivalent rooftop system.

Cons

Power export: You won’t be able to export power to the utility. Many units have a sensor to shut off the solar output when it detects excess power is being generated. Limits on plugs in circuit. You can’t have anything else plugged into the circuit that the inverter is connected to.

If you do decide to install plug-in solar, consider installing two matching systems, connecting one to each phase of your utility power so your solar systems can also power 240 Volt loads.

