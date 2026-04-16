By Bruce Saller

CORRESPONDENT

With rising electricity bills and the potential for a “Super El Nino” this year, possibly causing higher temperatures through 2027, it may be the time to consider installing solar panels. Regardless of whether you own or rent, or live in a house, townhouse, condo or apartment, there may be solar options to meet your needs.

Homeowners can use the Solarize Virginia program, which runs from April 15 through July 15. It provides a free assessment to determine your home’s feasibility for rooftop solar and connects you with a vetted installer in your area. You save money by using their bulk pricing and have the option to either buy the system outright, with or without financing, or lease the system.

With a solar lease, you have minimal upfront costs and pay a monthly fee for 20+ years. The cost of the fee and your residual electric bill is generally less than your current electric bill. After five years or the end of the lease, you can purchase the system at fair market value, renew the lease, or have the system removed at the installer’s expense.

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If you are not eligible for rooftop solar, you should consider plug-in solar (also called balcony solar). A plug-in solar system consists of solar panels and an inverter which converts the solar panel output power to 120 Volts AC. The inverter outputs the power through a standard three-prong plug which is inserted into a wall outlet.

Typical systems use 200 Watt solar panels in pairs, providing either 400, 800 or 1200 Watts. Plug-in systems can be installed on roofs, balcony railings, or on the ground. The Virginia Legislature has passed House Bill 395 which allows utility customers to install plug-in solar systems up to 1200 Watts without needing utility company approval.

Typical rooftop solar systems generate 1.5 Kilo-Watt Hours (KWH) of electricity for each watt of rated power. So, an 8 KW system would generate 12,000 KWH annually, which is the average Dominion customer’s usage. A fixed ground mounted 1200 Watt plug-in system would generate 1,800 KWH annually, saving you $270 a year. An adjustable ground mount system which allows changing the panel tilt would generate up to 20% more electricity, or 2,160 KWH saving you $324 a year.

So, please consider installing solar panels to help the community, and to save yourself some money.

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