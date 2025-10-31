Become a Sustaining Member

By Bruce Saller

COLUMNIST

Heating and cooling our homes is our highest use of energy according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. In our climate, heat pumps are an efficient heating and cooling solution. There are two efficiency ratings for a heat pump:

SEER - Seasonal Energy Efficiency Ratio. Average cooling output in British Thermal Units per Watt-Hour (BTUs/WH). Since 1 WH = 3.4 BTU, a unit with a 17 SEER removes 5 WH of heat for every 1 WH of power (Coefficient of Performance (COP) of 5). A 16 SEER unit will use 25% more energy than a 20 SEER unit.

HSPF – Heating Seasonal Performance Factor. Average heating output in BTUs per WH. A unit with an 8.5 HSPF provides 2.5 WH of heat for every 1 WH of power (2.5 COP). An 8 HSPF unit will use 25% more energy than a 10 HSPF unit. On the east coast, HSPF is calculated using weather around central Pennsylvania, so we will see better performance than the rated HSPF.

While cooling performance is fairly stable, heating performance changes significantly with temperature. My heat pump has a rated HSPF of 9.5 (COP of 2.8), but its COP is 4.5 at 62 degrees, 3.2 at 42, 2.8 at 32 and 2.65 at 22. It produces full heat at 42 degrees, but only 90% at 32, and 80% at 22.

Heat pumps have a backup resistance heater (about 100% efficient) that normally comes on for one of these reasons:

Emergency heat has been manually turned on. The outside temperature is below a certain temperature. The house has failed to achieve the thermostat set temperature within a certain amount of time or is colder than the set temperature by a certain number of degrees.

These are normally controlled by the thermostat. As installed, my thermostat was set to turn on the backup heat under 40 degrees, or if the thermostat did not reach room temperature within 15 minutes. I had the installer change them to 25 degrees/30 minutes and have not had any issues.

If you have a gas or oil furnace, consider installing a dual fuel heat pump which uses a gas/oil furnace instead of electric resistive heaters for auxiliary/emergency heat.

A new heat pump may be eligible for a federal tax credit of 30% up to $2,000 if installed by 12/31/2025. A rebate up to $400 is also available from Columbia Gas if you install a natural gas dual fuel heat pump.

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”