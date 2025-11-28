Become a Sustaining Member

By Hailey Zeller

CORRESPONDENT

Photo by Noah Morgan on Unsplash

The holiday season has officially begun, with every shop featuring a stampede of Black Friday deals, but the most meaningful shopping day of the year comes quietly the morning after—Small Business Saturday.

American Express launched Small Business Saturday in 2010 to pull customers back into neighborhood shops hurt by the recession. Now, the U.S. Small Business Administration officially cosponsors the day, and towns across America have made it their own.

It has grown into a nationwide reminder that the heart of a community isn’t found in a megastore aisle, but in the shops where the owners know your name, remember your dog, and hand-write thank-you notes on your receipt.

In Fredericksburg, that spirit is unmistakable. Take a walk downtown on Small Business Saturday, and you’ll feel it: doors propped open, windows glowing, owners leaning out to greet you like old friends. This isn’t just shopping, it’s a local reunion.

Beyond warm-and-funny, it’s strategic. Money spent locally travels farther. Independent business research and local economy studies show that a far larger share of each dollar spent at a local shop stays in the local community, supporting jobs, taxes, and other businesses, than if that same dollar were spent at a national chain. That multiplier effect is why a visit to Caroline Street isn’t just a day out, but an investment in Fredericksburg.

And these businesses are ready for you. Between pop-ups, giveaways, and extended hours, downtown Caroline Street will feel like one long welcome mat.

Looking for ideas this Small Business Saturday? There’s no wrong way to explore Fredericksburg, but a few spots make the day especially fun.

Start with a warm drink from Hyperion Espresso or OG Grinds, both reliable jump-starts for a chilly November morning. Then wander into Riverby Books, where the shelves lean with used treasures and staff favorites perfect for last-minute gifts.

For something self-care-friendly, Sugar + Spruce, a cheerful bath and body shop, is stocked with soaps, scrubs, and holiday scents. And when you’re hungry, local favorites like Always Flavored, Billiken’s Smokehouse, and Castiglia’s Italian Restaurant offer plenty of options while maintaining the small-business spirit.

This Saturday also brings the Mistletoe Market, held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Hurkamp Park (900 Prince Edward Street). A holiday pop-up featuring local artists, crafters, and makers selling handmade goods in a festive setting, this is an easy place to knock out holiday shopping in one stop.

But the best part of Small Business Saturday might just be wandering. Nearly every shop downtown puts its best foot forward, and you’re almost guaranteed to stumble into a business you’ve never noticed before, the kind of surprise that keeps Fredericksburg’s small-business community alive.

Small Business Saturday isn’t just about sales, it’s about connection. For many owners, it’s a day when they get to talk with customers face-to-face, share the stories behind their products, and feel the support that carries them through the quieter months.

Supporting small businesses doesn’t have to mean overspending or buying a house full of handmade art. Local goods often cost more, and for good reason. Independent shops don’t have a corporation absorbing the costs behind them, which makes every candle, class, or cup of coffee a genuine investment in someone’s livelihood.

But there are plenty of ways to “shop small” without stretching your budget. Buying one locally made item, picking up a gift card, or choosing an experience like a workshop at LibertyTown still makes an impact. Even free actions such as leaving a five-star review, following your favorite shop on social media, or sharing their posts, help small businesses stay visible in a crowded market.

You don’t have to do everything; you just have to do something—when an entire community does a little, the difference is enormous.

If you want to go a step further, there are meaningful ways to support small businesses that don’t involve constant shopping. Signing up for a shop’s newsletter, joining a loyalty program, or suggesting local businesses for your workplace’s holiday gifting can all make a real difference.

Some stores also partner with local charities during the season, so contributing to those efforts supports the business and the community. These quieter actions may not feel as festive as patronizing a holiday pop-up, but they give small businesses something even more valuable—steady, predictable support they can count on long after the decorations come down.

The city’s Department of Economic Development and Tourism and Fredericksburg Main Street have leaned into Small Business Saturday, promoting themed campaigns (look for the #ShopSmallFXBG posts) and coordinating events to drive foot traffic downtown. These municipal efforts matter because they make the day visible and make it easier for visitors to find deals and events across multiple shops. For a compact historic downtown, coordination is a force multiplier—one map, one hashtag, and dozens of businesses benefit.

When you buy a handmade candle, linger over a coffee, or discover a shop you didn’t know existed, you’re connecting with the people who shape Fredericksburg’s character—the storytellers, the risk-takers, the ones who turned a dream into a doorway.

Supporting them isn’t just about gifts or holiday cheer; it’s about choosing to invest in the fabric of your community, even in small, everyday ways. And when you do, you realize that the holiday season, and Fredericksburg itself, isn’t only about what you take home, but what you help keep alive.

That’s the quiet magic of Small Business Saturday: it turns a simple stroll downtown into a reminder that the value of a city isn’t counted in square footage, but in the care, creativity, and connections that its people cultivate.

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”