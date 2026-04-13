By Hailey Zeller

CORRESPONDENT

The 2026 Multicultural Fair at the University of Mary Washington was held on Saturday, April 11. Parker Michels-Boyce, University of Mary Washington

Thousands of people filled the campus of the University of Mary Washington Saturday for the 36th annual Multicultural Fair, an all-day event featuring international food vendors, cultural performances, children’s activities and craft booths representing communities from across the region.

Organized by the university’s James Farmer Multicultural Center alongside student organizations and community partners, the fair featured performances, vendor tents, and food stalls, where attendees sampled dishes, watched traditional dances, and explored crafts from cultures around the world.

But beyond the performances and food, the event reflects something larger happening in the Fredericksburg area.

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For a region often described as a crossroads between Northern Virginia and rural Virginia, gatherings like the Multicultural Fair highlight a quiet demographic shift already underway. Fredericksburg and its surrounding counties have grown increasingly diverse in recent years as immigrant families, international students, and commuters relocating from the Washington, D.C., region reshape the community.

Yet opportunities for those different cultures to gather in a shared public space remain relatively limited.

The fair creates one of those rare moments. For a single day, students, families, longtime residents, and newcomers share the same space, interacting with cultures they may not otherwise encounter in daily life.

That visibility carries particular significance in a city often defined by its past. Fredericksburg is widely known for its Civil War sites and colonial landmarks, but the people living in the region today represent far more varied backgrounds and experiences than the history tourists often see.

The event’s connection to the university also carries symbolic weight. The multicultural center that helps organize the fair is named for civil rights leader James Farmer Jr., a founder of the Congress of Racial Equality and a key organizer of the Freedom Rides, which challenged segregation in interstate travel and expanded access to public space.

While the Multicultural Fair is a celebration rather than a protest, it reflects a related idea: who is visible in a community, and whose cultures are recognized as part of it.

In that sense, the fair is not only a day of performances and food, but a reflection of a region whose identity continues to evolve.

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