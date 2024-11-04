FXBG Advance Staff

The long and winding road to Election Day is finally upon us. Even though a substantial number of voters have already gone to the polls, expect heavy turnout tomorrow.

Share

Below, find all the information you will need to go to the polls in the following categories:

Voter Information | What Time Do the Polls Open and Close? | What’s My Voting District? | Where’s My Polling Place? | What Types of ID Do I Need to Bring? | How Do I File a Complaint? | What Are the Prohibited Activities at a Polling Site? | The Candidates | Recent Election Articles

Voter Information

What Time Do the Polls Open and Close?

The polls open at 6 AM and close at 7 PM. Anyone in line at 7 PM will be allowed to vote.

What’s My Voting District?

Virginia underwent redistricting in 2023, and the process has left many voters with questions about their district. The Virginia Department of Elections maintains a clickable map that makes it easy to quickly identify the voting districts throughout the commonwealth.

Source: Virginia Department of Elections (https://www.elections.virginia.gov/casting-a-ballot/redistricting/interactive-map/)

Where’s My Polling Place?

The Virginia Department of Elections maintains a page that allows each voter to find the district they’re registered in. This site also allows voters to apply for an absentee ballot, update their address, and check their voting histories.

What Types of ID Do I Need to Bring?

Voters must show an acceptable form of ID to vote. The complete list of acceptable IDs can be found here.

Should you forget your ID, the Virginia Department of Elections writes that “you can sign an ID Confirmation Statement or vote a provisional ballot. You will need to submit a copy of a valid ID by 12:00 noon the Friday after the election. You will be given instructions on what to do so your vote can count.”

How Do I File a Complaint?

The following information about filing a complaint comes from the Virginia Department of Elections website.

If you have a complaint related to your registration or voting experience, the law provides several options for you to take action.

Send a letter to the Virginia Department of Elections.

Address: Virginia Department of Elections

1100 Bank Street, First Floor

Richmond, VA 23219

Go to: www.elections.virginia.gov/voter-complaints and file an informal complaint form online.

Send an email to info@elections.virginia.gov.

Be sure to provide as much information as you can in the complaint. The complaint will be sent to the Department of Elections, and to your general registrar.

What Are the Prohibited Activities at a Polling Site?

To see a complete list of prohibited activities at a polling site, see Virginia Code § 24.2-604. Polling places; prohibited activities; prohibited area; penalties.

Local Election Offices

The Candidates

PRESIDENT

Kamala Harris (D) - Campaign Website

Donald Trump (R) - Campaign Website

Jill E. Stein (Green) - Campaign Website

Chase R. Oliver (Libertarian) - Campaign Website

Claudia De la Cruz (Party for Socialism and Liberation) - Campaign Website

Cornel R. West (Independent) - Campaign Website

U.S. SENATE

Hung Cao (R) - Campaign Website

Tim Kaine (D) - Campaign Website

U.S. HOUSE

Derrick Anderson (R) - Campaign Website - Interview and Podcast coming late September

Eugene Vindman (D) - Campaign Website - Interview and Podcast coming late September

Recent Election Articles

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Read Local Obituaries

Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism

$8 a month supports great journalism

The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past year, our reporting was:

First to report on a Spotsylvania School teacher arrested for bringing drugs onto campus.

First to report on new facility fees leveled by MWHC on patient bills.

First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project

Provided extensive coverage of the cellphone bans that are sweeping local school districts.

And so much more, like Clay Jones, Drew Gallagher, Hank Silverberg, and more.

For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.

Your contributions 100% support our journalists.

Help us as we continue to grow!

Support FXBG Advance for $8 a month