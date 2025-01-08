By Martin Davis

While it is true in general that car prices are at all-time highs and interest rates are driving up monthly payments, deals are still there for the taking.

Each month, the Advance will review deals being offered on the more-popular vehicles in our region. These deals are drawn from the automakers’ websites. Should you find one to your liking, visit your local auto dealer, who is the best source of information.

Also, keep in mind that these deals are available to people with outstanding credit ratings. If you don’t qualify for the deal listed below, know that the dealer may have other options available.

Here are this month’s deals on the five most popular vehicles in Virginia, plus an Editor’s Pick, based on data gathered by Cheap Insurance.

Tesla Model Y

Purchase

The Tesla Model Y has a range of 337 miles and is noted for its aggressive handling as well as its spacious passenger and cargo areas.

In January, Tesla is offering a decent purchase deal on the Long Range Rear-wheel Drive model of $579 per month for 72 months with a down payment of $3,999. That price, however, includes estimated incentives of $7,500.

Lease

Depending upon your situation and needs, a lease may be a better deal. Tesla is advertising a rate of $299 per month for 36 months and up to 10,000 miles per year. Qualified buyers will need to come with $2,999 down.

Research Deals

Because deals are updated regularly, check Tesla’s site for the latest information.

Chevrolet Silverado

Lease

This month Chevrolet is offering a national lease off on the 2024 Silverado 1500 Crew Cab 4WD Custom w/TurboMax. Well-qualified buyers with an estimated $5,979 down after all offers can drive away for $409 per month for 36 months.

These terms are based on a Silverado sales price of $49,945. Because each dealer sets the sales price, the terms of this lease may vary.

Cash Back

Those looking to purchase a Silverado can get $3,000 customer cash toward the price of the Silverado.

At the time of publication Chevrolet did not have a finance deal available on its website. If you’re interested in purchasing, watch Chevy’s site, as sometimes deals will post later in the month.

Research Deals

Because deals are updated regularly, check Chevrolet’s deals site for the latest information.

Ford F-150

Ford F-150

Purchase

The bestselling vehicle in America for the past four decades is available to purchase in January with 5.9% financing through Ford Credit for 60 months. You must take delivery by February 3, 2025.

Lease

This month, Ford is offering lease deals on most F-150 models, including the XL, XLT, STX, Lariat, Tremor, King Ranch, Platinum, and Raptor. The XL offers the lowest monthly payment of $639 per month for 48 months. Buyers get 10,500 miles per year and must bring $4,710 to the table.

Research Deals

Because deals are updated regularly, check Ford’s deals site for the latest information.

Toyota RAV4

Purchase

The RAV4 is renowned for its fuel economy and lengthy list of safety features. This month you can purchase a 2025 RAV4 for 4.99% APR for 48 Months.

Lease

If a lease makes more sense for you, the 2025 RAV4 LE is available this month for $339 a month for 36 months with $3,999 due at signing.

Research Deals

Because deals are updated regularly, check Toyota’s deals site for the latest information.

Honda CR-V

Purchase

Though the interior is uninspiring, excellent handling and superior build quality help the CR-V stand out in a highly competitive class. This month, Honda has an excellent financing offer. Well-qualified buyers can walk away with the CR-V for 1.9% financing for 24-36 months. Longer financing terms of 37-60 months are available with 2.9% financing.

Lease

In January the mid-level EX model is available for lease at $339 per month for 36 months with $5,699 due at signing. The EX includes a number of features the base model lacks, such as heated front seats, blind-spot monitoring, and rear cross-traffic alert.

Research Deals

Because deals are updated regularly, check Honda’s deals site for the latest information.

Editor’s Pick - 2025 Hyundai Santa Fe

The 2025 Hyundai Santa Fe is not ranked as the best midsize SUV in America (See Car and Driver, U.S. News & World Report, and Edmunds), but it is certainly one of the better SUVs you can buy. Totally redesigned for 2024, the 2025 model offers no significant changes.

If you’re looking to purchase, the Santa Fe is available at 2.49% financing for 60 months through Hyundai.

Research Deals

Because deals are updated regularly, check Hyundai’s deals site for the latest information.

