By Hailey Zeller

ADVANCE CORRESPONDENT

John Tyson/Unsplash

In quiet Fredericksburg-area kitchens and living rooms—and across Virginia and the country—people are opening letters they don’t understand and realizing their health insurance is gone. No warning. No clear explanation. Just a notice that says they’ve fallen out of the system, and now have to fight their way back in.

There are serious changes coming to Medicaid in 2026, and some of the devastating effects are already hitting home.

As of March 2026, roughly 1.8 million Virginians were receiving health coverage through Medicaid. For many, the program pays for doctor visits, cancer treatment, medications, nursing care, mental health services, and disability support.

Yet researchers warn that hundreds of thousands of Virginians could lose health coverage over the next several years as new federal policy changes take effect.

The largest projected source of Medicaid coverage loss is the new federal work and community engagement reporting requirement, which researchers estimate could affect more than 187,000 Virginia Medicaid expansion enrollees. Researchers also estimate that between 73,000 and 110,000 Virginians could lose coverage because of the new six-month eligibility checks, often due to paperwork problems rather than because they no longer qualify.

Researchers—sources listed at the end of this article—estimate that 19 to 37 percent of people who actually meet the work requirements could still lose coverage simply because of administrative barriers, such as confusing paperwork or difficulties reporting their hours.

Those numbers can feel abstract. Until they happen to someone you know.

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The Fredericksburg chapter of the progressive advocacy group Virginia Organizing connected The Advance with two area residents who spoke with us about their situations. They asked that their names be withheld.

“I did everything right,” said Betty, a Fredericksburg-area resident. “I went to college. I worked. I served my community. And then I got sick. And my whole life fell apart.”

Betty said she had been on Medicaid for more than two years, but when she turned 65, no one explained how Medicare and Medicaid would interact. No one walked her through the transition. She received a letter saying she hadn’t recertified properly. And just like that, she was dropped from coverage, forced to scramble for new insurance just to continue her treatment.

“I’m dealing with cancer,” she said. “I’ve been waiting since November for someone to verify my information. I’ve heard nothing. No appointments. No care. Just… nothing.”

“It’s like the system stonewalls you,” Betty continued. “You reach out, and no one answers. And you start to feel like you’ve worked so hard all your life for nothing in return.”

Another local resident, David, a college-educated scientist who became disabled after a major illness, said he lost nearly everything.

“I worked my whole life,” he said. “Then I got sick and couldn’t work. In nine years, I lost my retirement, my stocks, everything. The system forces people into poverty.”

David said had relied on Medicaid, which made his medications free or low-cost. But then he transitioned to Medicare and lost Extra Help, the program that subsidizes prescription drug costs.

“My medication went from about $20 a month to $600,” he said. “That happens to people all the time.”

Now, David has to cover the cost of his life-saving medication in a climate in which, he said, Medicaid recipients are too often reduced to stereotypes rather than seen as people.

“We didn’t plan to get sick. No one does,” David said.

Neither Betty nor David planned for cancer, disability, or the kind of illness that turns a life upside down.

They didn’t wake up one day and decide to lose their jobs, their incomes, or their independence. It happened in doctors’ offices. In hospital rooms. In moments when their bodies stopped cooperating with the lives they had built.

Betty and David volunteered in schools, ran blood drives, served in the military, worked in healthcare, raised families, and contributed to the communities around them.

Yet too often, they said, the public narrative flattens Medicaid recipients into stereotypes. Political rhetoric frequently portrays recipients as burdens or as people unwilling to work, rather than as individuals who were pushed out of the workforce by illness, age, or circumstance.

As a result, they describe a painful disconnect between the communities they helped build, and a system that can make them feel as though their contributions no longer matter.

While Virginia has not yet implemented the new work and community engagement requirements, the federal government released its implementation framework in June 2026, and states are expected to have the new system in place by January 2027. That means Virginia is now preparing for one of the most significant administrative shifts to its Medicaid program in decades.

But for many recipients, the disruption has already begun. Medicaid eligibility redeterminations resumed, and many have reported losing coverage due to paperwork issues, missed notices, income changes, or administrative delays.

What’s Coming Next

Work/Community Engagement Requirements

Under the new federal law (H.R. 1), states will be required to implement work or “community engagement” requirements for certain Medicaid recipients, generally adults ages 19–64 who are part of the Medicaid expansion population. This means that, once fully implemented by January 1, 2027, people in that group must show they’ve completed at least 80 hours per month of qualifying activities, such as working, volunteering, participating in an approved work program, or taking classes, in order to keep their Medicaid coverage.

States will also have to begin verifying compliance with Medicaid eligibility redeterminations or new applications, and increased reporting and documentation will be required.

That sounds straightforward on paper, but the reality is complicated. There are mandatory exemptions, including for people who already have Medicare, people with disabilities, medically frail individuals, veterans with a disability rating, pregnant people, caregivers of young children or people with disabilities, and other specified groups.

Even those who should qualify for an exemption can find themselves stuck in the system trying to prove they’re eligible, creating another barrier rather than a safety net.

Before these rules are even active, people report that they’re having to deal with confusing notices, unclear deadlines, and a system that feels hard to navigate.

Six-Month Eligibility Checks

Right now, most Medicaid recipients only have to prove eligibility once a year. Under the new rules, states will begin checking every six months. That means more forms, more deadlines, and more opportunities for people to fall through the cracks, especially seniors, people with limited internet access, and those living in rural areas.

Tighter Administrative Enforcement

Without new laws, states are already sending more notices, more recertification forms, and more automated decisions, often with fewer human caseworkers available to explain them. The result is a system that feels impersonal and unforgiving, especially for people navigating illness, aging, or disability.

None of these changes are fully in effect yet. But people are already being cut off under the current system, and the new rules are likely to make staying enrolled even harder.

The people who spoke with The Advance said the hardest part isn’t just losing insurance. It’s feeling like the system no longer sees them.

“Social Security isn’t a gift,” Betty said. “It’s a return on investment. A promise. We paid into this. And now it feels like they’re taking it back.”

They described the same downward spiral:

• You get sick.

• You lose work.

• You lose income.

• You lose insurance

• Then you’re labeled lazy.

“Most Americans are one major emergency away from being in my shoes,” Betty said. “You work your whole life thinking you’re safe. And then one illness takes it all.”

This isn’t an abstract policy. It’s happening to hardworking people. And it’s happening quietly.

People don’t lose Medicaid in dramatic press releases. They lose it in letters they don’t understand, on websites that crash, in phone calls that never get returned.

And when coverage goes away, so does care.

Medicaid isn’t just a program. It’s a lifeline.

And right now, too many people who did everything right are watching that lifeline slip through their fingers, not because they’re irresponsible, but because the system is built with too many barriers to survive illness, aging, and bad luck.

As David said, “Part of being human is knowing that after you work your whole life, you won’t be abandoned. But right now, that’s exactly how it feels.”

If you or someone you know is struggling to stay on Medicaid or transition to Medicare, you can contact your local area agency on aging or senior services. People living in or near Fredericksburg can call the Rappahannock Area Agency on Aging at (540)371-3375 or visit https://healthygenerations.org/our-services/ for help navigating insurance, transportation, meal programs, and home services.

Sources

● Virginia Department of Medical Assistance Services, March 2026 Medicaid enrollment data and H.R. 1 implementation materials

● The Commonwealth Institute, Federal Reconciliation Impacts on Virginia (2026)

● Virginia Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee, H.R. 1 implementation analysis (2026)

● Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and Urban Institute, Millions Could Lose Health Coverage Due to New Rules (March 2026)

● Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), interim final rule on Medicaid community engagement requirements and implementation guidance (June 2026)

● Interviews conducted by The Advance with two Fredericksburg-area Medicaid recipients

● Interviews and information provided by Virginia Organizing, Fredericksburg chapter

● Rappahannock Area Agency on Aging / Healthy Generations for local Medicaid and Medicare navigation resources

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Hailey Zeller is a rising sophomore at William & Mary. She is working this summer at Mary’s Center, a nonprofit health clinic in Washington, D.C.

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