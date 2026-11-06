Steve Watkins, ADVANCE EDITOR

Virginia Community Food Connections is now Farm to Neighbor

The name has changed but the mission, programs, and commitment to provide fresh, whole, and local produce to the community remains the same.

The new web site, Facebook page and other updates will be released soon. Representatives will still be at the markets under the “Market Tokens” tent and delivering fresh local produce to area pantries.

Local Farmers Market Schedules

Farmers markets are not just a great way to support local growers—they’re also a vital resource for fresh, healthy food access. Below is a list of opening dates, locations, and ways to use SNAP and other benefits at your favorite markets!

Shop at any of these markets to use SNAP EBT and get Virginia Fresh Match to double your benefits on fresh produce!

Fredericksburg Visitor Center to Host Opening Reception for Patawomeck Art Exhibition

The City of Fredericksburg’s Department of Economic Development and Tourism invites the community to the opening reception of The Raw, the Cooked, the Sacred, and the Profane: The Art of Plants within the Patawomeck Community on Friday, November 6, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Fredericksburg Visitor Center, located at 601 Caroline Street. The reception takes place during downtown Fredericksburg’s monthly First Friday celebration.

Organized by Dr. Brad Hatch and David Jett, with assistance from University of Mary Washington students Alessandra Lisio and Aaron Harrell, who helped catalog and install the exhibit, the exhibition features historic and contemporary works that reflect the Patawomeck community’s deep ties to the natural environment and evolving sense of identity.

Through a collection of handcrafted objects and artwork, visitors will discover how plants and other natural materials have influenced the Patawomeck community’s artistic traditions and cultural expression. The exhibition highlights the creativity, craftsmanship and cultural heritage of the Patawomeck people while celebrating the continued importance of these traditions today.

“The art in this show reflects both the Patawomeck community’s long-term connections to a specific place and the deep-seated knowledge of that place through an examination of plants. Far from being a static relationship, these works reveal how the community has adapted to environmental and social change through time. The materials, subjects, and uses seen in this collection speak to important aspects of community cohesion but also deeply personal meanings at the individual and group levels. Those meanings have evolved and changed over time but have always reflected a strong sense of connection and place to our people,” said D. Brad Hatch, PhD, exhibition organizer.

The opening reception offers an opportunity for the community to experience the exhibition and learn more about the Patawomeck Tribe of Virginia and its connection to the region.

The exhibition will remain on display through Sunday, November 29, 2026, in the Exhibit Room at the Fredericksburg Visitor Center. Admission is free, and the public is welcome to visit during regular Visitor Center hours, daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cannabis Community Conversations: How to Prepare for Virginia’s Retail Mark et

This event will bring together state regulators, cannabis industry professionals, advocates, business leaders, and residents to discuss Virginia’s developing adult-use cannabis market and its potential impact on local communities.

Jamie Patten, Acting Head and Chief Administrative Officer of the Virginia Cannabis Control Authority, will be participating in the panel.

Additional participants include:

• Thomas Malone, Esq.—General Counsel, Pure Shenandoah

• Chelsea Higgs Wise, MSW—Co-Founder, Marijuana Justice Virginia

• LaTonya Warren—Founder, Armintia LLC

• Sarah Kiah Morton—Co-Founder, LOCKGREEN (Moderator)

• Lonnie Hayes—Virginia State Director, Minorities for Medical Marijuana

Stafford Supervisor Kecia Evans has also confirmed plans to attend.

Event: Thursday, November 12, 2026, 6:00–8:00 PM

Courthouse Community Center, 29 Stafford Avenue, Stafford, VA 22554

Free and open to the public.

Trifecta of Service: UMW Student Named Newman Civic Fellow

Helping classmates navigate the voting process, building homes with Habitat for Humanity and organizing volunteer projects are all part of University of Mary Washington senior Sarah Tyree-Herrmann’s college experience. Now, her dedication to making a difference has earned her national recognition as a 2026-27 Newman Civic Fellow.



A political science and women’s and gender studies double major from Virginia Beach, she joins a cohort of student leaders from 39 states, Washington, D.C., and Mexico recognized by Campus Compact for their leadership and commitment to positive change.



As soon as she arrived at UMW, Tyree-Herrmann put that commitment into practice, joining the Impact Program and exploring opportunities to volunteer and connect with the community. Since then, she’s taken leadership roles in all three of the University’s major community engagement initiatives: Community Outreach and Resources (COAR), UMW Votes and Alternative Service Breaks (ASB).



“We joke that she’s the first ‘trifecta’ student at the Center for Community Engagement,” said Center Director Sarah Dewees, who remembers meeting her at a UMW Open House. “Sarah really stands out as a compassionate, energetic and intelligent leader who brings her big heart to everything she does.”



Read more about UMW’s newest Newman Civic Fellow.

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