Steve Watkins, ADVANCE EDITOR

Spotsy Board of Supervisors Chair Lori Hayes Tuesday night

Hard to know what was weirder at the Spotsylvania County Board of Supervisors Crossroads Data Center Campus hearing and pre-ordained vote Tuesday night—

Serial bigoted-social-media poster Drew Mullins (who recently wrote that U.S. Senator-elect James Talarico should “GFYS commie homo”) admonishing the Safeguard Spotsy crowd, a sea of mint-green t-shirts, to “turn the temperature down” and “be civil when we talk to each other”;

Board Chair Lori Hayes castigating State Delegate Nicole Cole in absentia for opposing the seven-building Crossroads monstrosity—and then patronizing the crowd with a combination civics lesson/coded plea for them not to vote her out of office;

The county official who a week earlier had been arrested and jailed for “simple assault against a family member” now sitting dead center in the hearing room, dispassionately answering technical questions from supervisors about the Crossroads development;

The Zelig appearance of attorney Charlie Payne who fancies himself the Roy Kent of data centers because like Roy—at least when it comes to data centers—“He’s here, he’s there, he’s every-f-ing-where”);

Supervisor Deborah Frazier bemoaning the “unfair treatment” of the data center industry by activists who, she said, were singling it out for criticism—just before she joined the 4-3 majority voting to approve the Special Use Permit for Crossroads, bringing to eight the number of big box data center campuses the Board has now greenlighted, with ten more waiting in the wings.

Or the well-known association not just for Blues musicians but through the ages—from ancient times to Tuesday night at the Spotsylvania County Board of Supervisors meeting—of Crossroads and Deals with the Devil.

The particulars:

Applicant: McLean-based RCK Digital Crossroads LLC, on behalf of Amazon.

Location: North side of Eagle Drive, Lee Hill School Drive, and U.S. 17, next to CSX railroad property.

Building Plan: Seven data centers, 2 million square feet, 192 acres on several parcels totaling 555 acres zoned for industrial and residential uses.

Promised non-potable water use: 1 million gallons a day out of the 9.4 million gallons the county’s reuse water system can handle, 7.7 million gallons of which are already committed to other data center projects.

Evaporation rate of non-potable water used to cool data centers: 50 percent.

What the citizens of Spotsylvania County don’t want, according to Lisa Ehmer, the first of approximately three dozen speakers Tuesday night at the Crossroads Data Center Campus hearing, only four of whom spoke in favor of the thing:

We do not want strained power grids and higher utility bills

We do not want increased water consumption and contamination.

We do not want our air to be polluted.

We do not want to live with a constant din of generators.

We do not want our night skies illuminated with their lights.

We do not want to experience grid overload and blackouts.

We do not want to become an industrial heat island.

We do not want to be victims of potential disasters.

We do not want to destroy natural habitats and displace wildlife.

We do not want corporations to make billions while we shoulder the bill.

We do not want our roads to be congested with construction traffic for years.

We do not want our landscapes to be obstructed by industrial blight.

We do not want our property values to be lowered and make selling our houses impossible.

We do not want worship to be disrupted at St. Jude’s Church.

We do not want the safety and learning of nearly 700 students at Lee Hill Elementary School to be compromised.

We do not want our mental and physical health to be endangered.

We do not want it. We are your constituents, not the corporations that are bamboozling and mesmerizing you with lies and promises of tremendous revenue and jobs. We are the people who live in the surrounding homes, attend the neighboring school, worship at the adjacent church, and receive care at the nearby hospital.

Stop trying to fit this square beg project into a round hole.

We are demanding you put our community first and say no.

Meanwhile, just up the road, the Stafford County Planning Commission took the brave step Wednesday night—actually 4:30 Thursday morning: the public hearing was a long one—of denying the applications and permits for four monster hyperscale data center developments totaling 9 million square feet and covering 1,400 acres along King’s Highway near the Rappahannock River.

The Board of Supervisors gets next crack at the proposals—37 buildings in all—most likely in December and can override, or accept, the Planning Commission recommendations.

Another Crossroads.

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