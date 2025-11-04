Become a Sustaining Member

Tonight’s election winners get a couple of months to prepare to assume power in January. From the local level up to the governor’s office, the winners will likely be spending that time coming to terms with the economic disruption being created by a federal government that has ceased working.

No where is this more evident than with food insecurity issues.

Two forces are pushing Virginia’s food banks to absorb ever-higher numbers of people seeking assistance.

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program is the first. For several weeks local authorities have been warning SNAP recipients that benefits could be delayed or stopped should the shutdown extend to November 1. In response, Virginia Gov. Glenn Younkin stood up the Virginia Emergency Nutrition Assistance (VENA) to payout benefits to Virginia SNAP benefits as a stopgap until the federal government resumes payments.

Meanwhile, a federal judge has ordered the administration to pay SNAP benefits. Today, however, Trump said no payments would be made until the shutdown ends even as his press secretary said the administration would follow the court order.

This has caused confusion over what funds, and from which source, will begin to flow.

To this confusion is added the reality of lost federal paychecks.

Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank CEO Dan Maher told the Advance today that the food bank is “seeing … an influx of furloughed federal workers seeking food assistance.”

Turnout for food distributions, according to Maher, are running “50 - 100 percent higher than a month ago and our surveying shows more than 50 percent indicate it is their first time receiving assistance.”

Though the food bank doesn’t ask those seeing assistance if they are furloughed federal workers, “many volunteer the information and the stats about newcomers probably means there is a high correlation between the shutdown and our spike in turnout for aid,” Maher said.

Delivering

While the government shutdown is putting unprecedented pressure on the food safety network in our region and across the state, ending the shutdown won’t end the inflation that has been intensifying since COVID and forcing more families to turn to the food bank.

Voters went for Donald Trump in 2024 because of concerns over inflation.

Those concerns remain and are now being amplified.

The most-recent Emerson College poll on the Virginia governor’s race makes this clear. Asked to name their top issues, those surveyed said: the economy (39%), followed by threats to democracy (16%), healthcare (10%), immigration (9%), education (7%), and housing affordability (6%).

Those who win tonight will face immediate pressure to shore up supports for Virginians who are newly hurting because of federal inaction, as well as those who’ve been struggling since COVID.

