FXBG Advance

FXBG Advance

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Larry Gross's avatar
Larry Gross
2h

Ironically, you can be tracked by your phone , essentially everywhere you go unless you explicitly denied that when you intalled some apps on your phone. https://richmond.com/news/local/government-politics/article_2bd7cd6c-a33e-4833-92be-166b4d7bc8fd.html " And, through a complex web of user agreements and data sales, officials are able to determine, not only how many people visited city parks, but also where they came from, how long they stayed and where they went afterward." Your phone via it's apps , transmits your location 24/7. The data is not available in real time but the history is and such a history can essentially disclose where you spend a lot of your time in the same place , overnight , night after night...Even though the phone ID is anonymous, the address where it is located overnight is not. Inrix, another company CAN see your phone in real time. It can actually measure the speed of your car from you cell phone. Law enforcement can get to this data via warrant but it is suseptible to the same types of bad actor misdeeds as Flock is. Flock is the tip of the iceberg, if one really wants to be paranoid ( and for good reasons!) !

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Leo Watkins's avatar
Leo Watkins
3h

Thank you.

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