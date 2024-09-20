By Adele Uphaus

MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT

Email Adele

Publix employees volunteered at the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank on September 19. Submitted photos.

The Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank announced this week that it has received a $50,000 donation from Publix Super Market Charities to purchase healthy food options for its community partner pantries and food distribution programs.

Share

“Our operations across the region are substantial and expensive to maintain,” said Dan Maher, president and CEO of the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank, in a press release. “Unfortunately, in recent years, we are serving unprecedented numbers of community members, making the sustainability of that scale more challenging. Fortunately, partners like Publix have witnessed the large-scale need we are trying to address and have invested more deeply in our service model.”

The food bank’s partner programs serve more than 40,000 people annually across Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania, and Stafford counties, Fredericksburg City, and the community of Locust Grove.

Nine percent of the region’s population—and 11% of the region’s children—are considered to be food insecure, meaning they lack the means to consistently provide themselves with three nutritious meals per day, according to the press release.

“At Publix, we believe providing food for our neighbors in need is our greatest opportunity to give back and doing so is at the heart of our philanthropic efforts,” said Publix CEO Kevin Murphy, in the press release. “We’re also grateful to Publix Super Markets Charities for its continued commitment to helping people experiencing food insecurity. Publix and Publix Charities’ continued work with food banks across the southeast provides vital resources and nourishment to better the lives of individuals in our communities.”

Publix has invested significantly in the Fredericksburg Food Bank in recent years. The latest donation brings the total amount given to the food bank to almost $150,000 since 2022.

This year alone, Publix Super Markets Charities has donated $11 million to Feeding America partner food banks and other nonprofit partners.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit our website at the link that follows.

Local Obituaries

Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism

The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past month, our reporting was:

$8 a month supports great journalism

First to report on a Spotsylvania School teacher arrested for bringing drugs onto campus.

First to report on new facility fees leveled by MWHC on patient bills.

First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project

Provided extensive coverage of the cellphone bans that are sweeping local school districts.

And so much more, like Clay Jones, Drew Gallagher, Hank Silverberg, and more.

For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.

Your contributions 100% support our journalists.

Help us as we continue to grow!

Support FXBG Advance for $8 a month