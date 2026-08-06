Bruce Saller, ADVANCE CONTRIBUTOR

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The hot tropical Pacific Ocean condition El Niño returned in June bringing us warmer and wetter weather. The wetter weather of June and July (8.8 inches of rain vs. 7.6-inch average) was very welcome since we had been in an extreme drought since August 2025, having only received 13.3 inches of rain vs. our 35.2-inch average.

The warmer temperatures were not as welcome, as June was 3.3 degrees above average, and July was 3.7 degrees hotter. So be prepared for higher July bills as we used more electricity for air conditioning, and Dominion raised their rates effective July 1. On the plus side, during the last El Niño in 2023-24, the winter temperature was 3.5 degrees above average, so we should see lower heating bills this winter.

Unfortunately, this El Niño is predicted to be the hottest ever, which will have some long-lasting effects. 2024 was the hottest year in recorded history, and 2026 is predicted to be even hotter. The amount of sea ice in the Arctic Ocean is at a record low, which allows for more solar heat to reach the planet.

The higher temperatures are causing increasing melting of the glaciers and ice sheets in the Northern Hemisphere, increasing the rate of sea level rise. Global sea levels rose .23 inches during the last El Niño, which was much higher than the expected .17-inch rise. We may see an even larger rise this year. Sea levels are rising by different amounts around the world, with the highest increases, unfortunately, in the Gulf.

The sea level at Tampa, Florida, has been rising an average of .24 inches per year during the last 30 years, which is twice the global average of .12 inches per year. So, we will see more flooding during high tides, and more damage during tropical storms/hurricanes.

What can we do to help? You might consider installing solar panels to reduce your electric bills and help protect the environment. The Solarize Virginia campaign runs through August 15, providing you with vetted installers and negotiated lower prices. As an alternative, there is another state initiative, Switch Together Virginia, providing low group rates. There are lease and purchase options available. There is no obligation to buy, and you typically recover your investment in less than ten years, so please check out these programs.

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Bruce Saller is a retired systems engineer with degrees in electrical engineering and computer science.