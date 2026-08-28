FXBG Advance

FXBG Advance

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Ranjit Singh's avatar
Ranjit Singh
3h

Great article. More people need to know about this swindle - -- as with data centers, companies lobby to exploit public resources for purely private gain. Once a wilderness is logged, it's gone for centuries, at least. Thanks.

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