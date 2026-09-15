By Steve Watkins, ADVANCE EDITOR

11 Number of Flock cameras officially deployed by Fredericksburg Police Department.

100s Number of Flock cameras deployed by local businesses, to which FPD can have access.

$3,000 Annual fee the city pays per Flock camera for maintenance and usage.

0 Number of physical locations of FPD Flock cameras released publicly.

2 Number of FPD Flock cameras at the entrances to the Idlewild subdivision.

9 Number of the rest that everybody knows about as well because they’re easy to spot.

451,649 Number of unique license plate reads by FPD Flock cameras over the past 30 days according to the most recent FPD public report

137 Number of Flock data “search sessions” reported by FPD during that period.

2,540 Number of times the Fredericksburg Flock camera system was “queried” in the past year.

0 Number of times FPD reported that Flock data was queried in Motor Vehicle Theft investigations.

209 Number of times FPD reported that Flock data was queried in Embezzlement investigations.

100 Percentage of FPD police vehicles with ALPR cameras.

1 Number of department use audits required by the state to be conducted each month by Captain Aimee Lynch, the FPD’s Automated License Plate Reader Coordinator.

0 Number of Fredericksburg Police ALPR use audits conducted by outside auditors.

0 Number of instances of misuse of ALPR systems self-reported by FPD in the past year, according to the city’s mandated annual report to the state.

9 Number of required statistics NOT included on FPD’s 2026 mandated report to the state: Number of vehicles stopped based on alerts; Race, ethnicity, age, and gender of drivers stopped based on alerts; Race, ethnicity, age, and gender of individuals charged with criminal offenses as a result of searches.

1 Number of state and federal databases in FPD Flock data system, according FPD’s mandated state report, not counting any left out under exemptions allowed if “the existence of any such database itself is not public.”

1 Number of state and federal databases in FPD Flock data system that is the U.S. Justice Department’s National Crime Information Center, NCIC, overseen by Trump-appointed U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche and FBI Director Kash Patel.

166 Number of state agencies allowed access to Fredericksburg’s Flock camera data, over which FPD has no oversight or control.

1 Number of state agencies allowed access to Fredericksburg’s Flock camera data that are, weirdly, the Virginia Lottery.

21 Number of days Virginia law enforcement agencies are legally allowed to retain Flock camera data, according to Virginia Code 2.2-5517—unless it is tied to an active criminal investigation or prosecution, in which case it can be retained indefinitely.

462 Number of “Hotlist Hits” in Fredericksburg—real-time notifications sent to law enforcement when Flock or Axon scans captured license-plate, make, model, and/or color that were a match when compared against a digital “hotlist” of flagged vehicles—reported over the past 30 days.

0 Percentage of ALPR system data and audit trail data subject to the Virginia Freedom of information Act.

40 Approximate percentage of U.S. law enforcement agencies that have contracts with Flock.

1 Number of states that don’t have Flock cameras monitoring highways (Alaska)

0 Number of people Flock founder Garrett Langley says he’s met who don’t want to be safer.

38 Percentage of Americans who support the use of government surveillance cameras in their communities, according to a recent YouGov poll in the Washington Post.

46 Percentage of Americans who oppose the use of government surveillance cameras in their communities, according to the YouGov poll.

140,680 Number of Flock cameras monitoring and recording license plates, makes, models, and colors of passing vehicles in the U.S., according to the anti-Flock crowd-sources data app DeFlock.

1 Number of times Garrett Langley called DeFlock “terroristic.”

2 Number of deep red-state governors—Greg Abbott and Ron DeSantis—who recently put the brakes on spending and/or permits for ALPRs on their state highways.

153 Number of U.S. cities that have rejected ALPRs, according to DeFlock.

20 Approximate number of Virginia localities at the beginning of September that have stopped using Flock cameras since July.

80,000 Number of Flock cameras in data pool a sheriff’s deputy in Texas used recently to incriminate a woman who had allegedly had a medication abortion.

50 Documented number of law-enforcement officers charged or accused of using license-play readers for unauthorized purposes, including to stalk women without their consent, according to a Washington Post analysis of police and court records.

26 Number of those cases in which investigators said police officers used the technology “to spy on their wives, their girlfriends, their exes, their exes’ new partners or women they wanted to meet.”

$300 million Amount exceeded in annual revenue last year by Flock.

$7.5 billion Amount Flock recently announced that the company is now worth.

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Sources: Fredericksburg City VA PD Transparency Portal, Email response to requests for information from Fredericksburg Public Information Office Caitlyn McGhee, Fredericksburg City Police August 7, 2026 Annual “Automated License Plate Reader (ALPR) Data Collection” report, The New Yorker, The Washington Post, Cardinal News, DeFlock.

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