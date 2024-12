By Adele Uphaus

MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT

Photos of previous FAMFaires, courtesy FAM.

If a trip to Europe this holiday season is not in the cards for you, don’t fret, because the Fredericksburg Area Museum is once again bringing a European-style Christmas market to downtown.

FAMFaire, an outdoor holiday market modeled after those of 16th-century Germany—specifically Nuremberg—will take place in historic Market Square on Saturday, December 14, from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Local vendors will selling handmade gifts, there will be seasonal food and drink and traditional crafts, and Santa himself may be paying a visit.

Marketgoers will also be able to enjoy the 9th annual Merry Trees exhibit, featuring miniature Christmas trees decorated by second grade students at Hugh Mercer and Lafayette elementary schools, which are available for viewing in Market Square through December 22.

