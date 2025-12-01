Bolder Journalism for $8/Month

The mural will cover this wall adjacent to the side entrance at the Dorothy Hart Community Center. Photo by Adele Uphaus.

The Fredericksburg Arts Commission has put out a call for artists for a mural project at the Dorothy Hart Community Center in downtown Fredericksburg.

The mural will cover a space approximately 4 feet tall and 32 feet wide, along the wall by the side entrance of the building, facing the parking lot. The selected artist will receive a $4,000 stipend to cover labor and supplies.

The Community Center was constructed in 1942, during World War II, as the Fredericksburg USO building. In 1950, it played an important role in the city’s civil rights movement in Fredericksburg, when the graduating class of the segregated Walker-Grant High School staged a protest after being denied the right to enter through the front doors to attend their commencement ceremonies.

It now houses the city’s parks and recreation department and hosts programs and events for the community.

The call for proposals is open to local and regional artists aged 18 and over. Submissions must include a 200-word bio; a written description of the mural concept, not to exceed 400 words; a sketched proposal; a description of what paints, brushes, and other equipment will be used; and a list of team members who may be assisting.

Initial entries are due January 12 and will be judged by a panel of five people assembled by the FAC’s Public Art Committee.

The panel will select three finalists to receive stipends of $200 each to present a more detailed final proposal to the committee on February 25.

The winning artist will enter into a contract with the City of Fredericksburg to complete the mural, with an estimated start date of May 1, 2026.

The full call for proposals is here and submissions can be emailed to publicart@fredarts.com with the subject line “Dorothy Hart Mural.”

