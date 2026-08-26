FXBG Advance

FXBG Advance

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Maggie Watkins Johnson's avatar
Maggie Watkins Johnson
3h

I applaud Mike Huff, Caitie Finlayson, and many other brilliant, well-prepared speakers who made remarks before the Council last night.

Heartbroken about Belvedere.

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