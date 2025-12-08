Fredericksburg City Council December 9 Meeting Preview
Fredericksburg City Council meets on Monday for a work session and regular meeting. Both meetings include discussions about homelessness initiatives and partnerships. There are also proclamations for outgoing staff and Council members, a draft City Council Code of Conduct, and the presentation of the annual comprehensive financial report.
Work Session
The work session begins at 5 p.m. in the large conference room in City Hall. There are four items on the agenda:
Annual joint work session with the Planning Commission
Neighborhood conservation districts
Corridor redevelopment strategy
Homelessness initiatives
Regular Meeting
The meeting begins at 7:30 p.m. in Council Chambers.
Presentations
Proclamation for Brian Layton, retiring Chief of Police
Proclamation for Scott Foster, retiring Sheriff
Proclamation for David Sullivan, retiring Chief Deputy Sheriff
Proclamations for outgoing City Council members Jason Graham (Ward 1) and Jon Gerlach (Ward 2)
Consent Agenda
There are six items on the consent agenda, including
Second read approvals of updated regulations regarding day care centers and tattoo and piercing establishments
Approval of updated Unified Development Ordinance procedures
Approval of a formal memorandum of understanding between the Fredericksburg Regional Continuum of Care and Fredericksburg Police Department coordinating responses to “homelessness and related public safety concerns”
Approval of minutes from meetings of the Fredericksburg 300th anniversary steering committee; and the Architectural Review Board, Planning Commission, and Arts Commission
Public Hearing
There is one public hearing scheduled, on whether to appropriate $6 million in funds that was held back from the fiscal year 2026 budget.
Council Agenda
Outgoing Ward 2 representative Jon Gerlach will present a draft City Council Code of Conduct, written with the City Attorney.
Council will also approve minutes from October and November work sessions and meetings, and appoint new members to the Architectural Review Board, Board of Building Appeals, Clean and Green Commission, Memorials Advisory Commission, and the board of Healthy Generations Area Agency on Aging.
City Manager Agenda
Second read of 98 Caroline Street rezoning; establishing a traffic signal enforcement program; and a budget amendment supporting the enforcement program.
Resolution in support of partnership between Support Works Housing, Micah Ministries, and Mary Washington Healthcare to develop permanent supportive housing in the city.
Meeting Details
