By Adele Uphaus

MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT

Fredericksburg City Council meets on Monday for a work session and regular meeting. Both meetings include discussions about homelessness initiatives and partnerships. There are also proclamations for outgoing staff and Council members, a draft City Council Code of Conduct, and the presentation of the annual comprehensive financial report.

Work Session

The work session begins at 5 p.m. in the large conference room in City Hall. There are four items on the agenda:

Annual joint work session with the Planning Commission

Neighborhood conservation districts

Corridor redevelopment strategy

Homelessness initiatives

Regular Meeting

The meeting begins at 7:30 p.m. in Council Chambers.

Presentations

Consent Agenda

There are six items on the consent agenda, including

Public Hearing

There is one public hearing scheduled, on whether to appropriate $6 million in funds that was held back from the fiscal year 2026 budget.

Council Agenda

Outgoing Ward 2 representative Jon Gerlach will present a draft City Council Code of Conduct, written with the City Attorney.

Council will also approve minutes from October and November work sessions and meetings, and appoint new members to the Architectural Review Board, Board of Building Appeals, Clean and Green Commission, Memorials Advisory Commission, and the board of Healthy Generations Area Agency on Aging.

City Manager Agenda

Meeting Details

