By Adele Uphaus

MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT

Email Adele

Photo by JESHOOTS.COM on Unsplash

Fredericksburg City Council will hold a work session and regular meeting on Tuesday.

Work Session

The work session begins at 5:30 p.m. in the large conference room in City Hall. There are three items on the agenda:

Interviews with three applicants to the Architectural Review Board

Annual report from Anne Darron, executive director of the Washington Heritage Museums, on the Mary Washington monument and caretaker’s cottage

“Water and sewer updates”

Regular Session

The regular session begins at 7:30 p.m. in Council Chambers.

Consent Agenda

Items on the consent agenda include approval of a budget amendment adjusting appropriations for the Rappahannock Area Office on Youth; and receipt of minutes from meetings of the 300th Anniversary Blue Ribbon Steering Committee, the Board of Social Services, the Public Transit Advisory Board, and the Economic Development Authority.

Public Hearing

There is one public hearing scheduled, on a lease agreement with Community Power Group, LLC to develop, construct, operate, and maintain a solar facility on the city’s Cool Spring Landfill.

City Manager Agenda

Closed Session

Council will go into closed session “for consultation with legal counsel and staff pertaining to actual litigation, specifically a Circuit Court case in which the City is a defendant.”

Meeting Details

