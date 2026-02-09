$8 a Month Supports Great Journalism

Fredericksburg City Council will hold a work session and meeting on Tuesday evening. Many of the items on the agenda were carried over from the January 27 meeting, which was cancelled due to Winter Storm Fern.

A new item is a public hearing on the proposed townhouse development on Princess Anne Street, which the Planning Commission on January 15 recommended for approval.

Work Session

From 4 to 4:30 p.m., City Council members will gather at the Friends of the Rappahannock office at 3219 Fall Hill Avenue for the presentation of a preservation easement.

Following this, there are four items on the agenda:

Discussion of potential solar lease at Cool Springs Landing Discussion

300th Anniversary Blue Ribbon Committee Update

Economic Development Authority Annual Update

Legislative Agenda Update

Regular Meeting

Presentation

Sarah Oldaker, economic development program director for the George Washington Regional Commission, will present GWRC’s Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy for Planning District 16.

Consent Agenda

There are five items on the consent agenda, including approval of a budget amendment to appropriate funds in the city grants and special programs fund and another adjusting appropriations in the Rappahannock Area Office on Youth fund; and transmittal of board and commission meeting minutes.

Public Hearing

The public hearing is on a request for a special exception and special use permit for a proposed mixed-use development located at 2015 and 2105 Princess Anne Street. The project includes 21 single-family attached dwellings and the adaptive reuse of the circa-1939 building at 2015 Princess Anne Street into an office. Link to staff memo.

City Council Agenda

Council’s agenda includes approval of minutes from December and January meetings and work sessions; and appointments to the Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee, the Fredericksburg Arts Commission, the Planning Commission, the Memorials Advisory Commission, the Recreation Commission, and the Towing and Recovery Advisory Board.

Meeting Details

