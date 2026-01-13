Bolder Journalism for $8/Month

By Adele Uphaus

MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT

Email Adele

Fredericksburg City Council will hold its first meeting of 2026 on Tuesday, the first with newly-elected representatives Matt Rowe (Ward 1), Joy Crump (Ward 2), and Susanna Finn (Ward 3). The representatives, along with re-elected Ward 4 representative Charlie Frye, took the oath of office on January 5 and Frye was also re-elected to serve as vice mayor for 2025.

The January 13 meeting begins with a work session at 6 p.m. in the large conference room in City Hall. Council will interview applicants to fill vacancies in the Planning Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals.

The regular meeting begins at 7:30 p.m. in Council Chambers.

Consent Agenda

There are nine items on the consent agenda, including ratification of Council’s remote participation policy; establishment of “supplemental standing rules of parliamentary procedure;” and transmittal of minutes from meetings of the Planning Commission, Memorials Advisory Commission, Board of Social Services, Architectural Review Board, and Economic Development Authority.

Public Hearing

There is one public hearing scheduled, on an amendment to the current year’s budget to release $6 million that was held back when the budget was adopted in May of 2025.

Council Agenda

Frye will discuss the Gun Giveback program and the Murder Free Fredericksburg initiative.

Council will approve minutes from its October 28 and November 18 work sessions, December 9 public hearing, and December 9 regular session; and make appointments to the Parking Advisory Committee and the Citizens Transportation Advisory Committee.

City Manager Agenda

First-read approval of a resolution to amend the fiscal year 2026 Grants and Special Programs fund in the amount of $300,345 to appropriate grants received by the Fredericksburg Police Department and revenues from the Old Mill Park entrance fee program.

City Council calendar

Meeting Details

